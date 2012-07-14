Wii U is 'definitely more powerful' than Xbox 360 and PS3

Rumours that the Nintendo Wii U lacks the power to compete with the Xbox 360 and PS3 should be put to bed, according to one developer.

5th Cell CEO Jeremiah Slaczka, whose company is developing the Scribblenauts title for new console, says the back and forth is frustrating.

In the latest issue of Game Informer Slaczka says that the Wii U is "definitely more powerful than Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

"It's kind of frustrating to see the rumours and speculation of people going back and forth saying it's weaker or more powerful. It's definitely more powerful."

Low clock

Slaczka's comments come following a host of complaints from developers that Ninty's latest effort can't match up to the current generation of consoles in the engine room.

Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada reckons "the clock is kinda low" while an unnamed developer recently told GamesIndustry.biz that "It doesn't produce graphics as well as the PS3 or the 360. There aren't as many shaders, it's not as capable."

The debate rumbles on.

Via: VideoGamer