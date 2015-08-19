The 7 best Xbox One upgrades coming this year

The Xbox One has proven its worth as a cable box alternative, if only due to the sheer quantity of TV-substitute apps, like Sling and Hulu. But the HDMI-in television integration touted so vociferously during the initial console reveal has fallen a bit by the wayside.

After all, if you have a cable box that has DVR capability, why would you route it through your Xbox where shows can't be saved? A similar complaint came alongside the recently released antenna tuner accessory. While it's nice to get free TV with a snazzy schedule overlay thanks to OneGuide, the Xbox One can only currently record for 30 minutes total – and the archive is deleted the moment you change the channel.

Fortunately, those who have external hard drives can now use their storage devices to serve as a DVR for the Xbox One. There's still some particulars that we need to know (like if partitioning will be possible to divide large drives into gaming and DVR storage), but just the thought of a console-based DVR is a good start.