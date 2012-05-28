BBC apologises for crazy Halo / United Nations logo mix-up

The United Nations Space Council form Halo is not intervening in Syria

The BBC has apologised after it mistook an emblem from the Halo video game franchise for the United Nations logo, during a broadcast last week.

In last Thursday's edition of News at One, the Beeb employed a graphic featuring the fictional United Nations Space Council (UNSC) logo.

The story was actually on the real-life United Nations' role in the conflict in Syria.

It's an embarrassing moment for, arguably, the world's most trusted news source, but unfortunately this is what can happen when you source pictures from Google Images.

Unfortunate mistake

In a statement provided to Eurogamer, Auntie apologised for the bloomer:

The statement says: "BBC News makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of all images broadcast, however very occasionally mistakes do happen. Unfortunately an incorrect logo was used during a segment on last week's News at One bulletin and we apologise to viewers for the mistake.

"The image was not broadcast in our later bulletins."

You can see the offending image in the video below.

