The best RPGs to play on PC today

Sharpen your broadsword and start thinking about your favourite character stat because it is time to look at the PC RPG games you should all be playing.

We're not going to be looking back to the early 90s with rose tinted shades and tears in our eyes this time, though. This list is all about the games we think anyone could play right now and happily waste a good chunk of their life on. Most of them don't even need a super-powered PC to play at base settings either.

As this is all about role-playing games, you can expect a fair number of swords, spells and bearded folk to pop up. But we have a few picks for the elf-haters out there too.

