The best Baldur's Gate 3 mods - the DLC you always wanted

The best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods have the power to completely transform your game, enriching an already stellar role-playing game (RPG) with changes ranging from subtle tweaks to complete overhauls.

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of all time, earning a place amongst the best single-player games and best co-op games that you can play right now. Though the epic fantasy adventure is famously open-ended, there are some things that you just can’t do in the game. However, thanks to a healthy modding community on PC, there’s plenty of scope for you to change the vanilla experience to suit your desired playstyle.

From cosmetic mods to full-on changes to core mechanics and even the creation and addition of new classes, the range of mods available for Baldur’s Gate 3 is staggering. However, developer Larian Studios hasn’t yet rolled out official mod support so you’ll need to head over to Nexus Mods . You’ll also need to install a mod’s prerequisites, which usually involves installing a script extender .

Fortunately, there’s a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod manager out there that you can use to streamline this process, and you can find everything you need on Nexus Mods or GitHub. It’s worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are very much downloaded at your own risk, but, with that disclaimer out of the way, here are nine that you shouldn’t miss.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods 2024

5e Spells by Celes

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

This Baldur’s Gate 3 mod is fantastic for purists, giving you access to a wide range of spells from Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) that the game doesn’t include by default. Since Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on pen and paper gaming company Wizards of the Coast’s legendary tabletop RPG, it seems natural to add some extra spells from the original to Larian’s game.

The mod will give your spellcasters access to classic D&D spells like Summon Elemental, Holy Weapon, and Toll the Dead. While the vanilla selection of spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 is very generous, numbering over 600, it’s great to see even more spells brought to the game. This Baldur’s Gate 3 mod not only gives you more tools to play with in battle but also helps you customize your spellcasters, allowing you to give them their own identities.

Party Limit Begone by Sildur

(Image credit: Sildur / Larian Studios)

It’s tough to choose just three companions to accompany you on your quest, especially when they’re so detailed and memorable. If this problem has vexed you to the point of frustration, Sildur is here with a solution . With this mod, you’ll be able to increase your party limit to 16 members in single-player and eight members in multiplayer.

The ability to adventure with every one of your companions is a serious boon, giving you more allies in battle. However, you will need to reduce your party back down to 4 people both to rest and to sail to the Grymforge in the Underdark, so bear that in mind when using the mod. That said, Party Limit Begone is still one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods out there if you’re looking to adventure out there with a full ensemble.

Tav’s Hair Salon by Toarie

(Image credit: Larian Studios / Toarie)

Baldur’s Gate 3 may offer some impressive character customization, but sometimes you just want your haircut to go the extra mile. Fortunately, Tav’s Hair Salon by Toarie is here to give you a huge number of new hairstyles for your character. Whether you’re looking for a daring undercut or the iconic Sailor Moon look, this addon, which boasts over 100 styles, has you covered.

However, it is worth noting that the hairstyles are primarily for body types 1 and 2, so you’ll need a different mod if you like playing a character who’s on the taller side. For those playing beefier characters with body types 3 and 4, Vessnelle’s Hair Collection offers a few extra options and is worth checking out if you’re looking for the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods for cosmetics.

WASD character movement by Ch4nKyy

(Image credit: Larian)

Though the top-down isometric view offered by Baldur’s Gate 3 is an important nod to its predecessors, it may not be to everyone’s tastes. Ch4nKyy’s WASD Character movement mod makes an understated but important change, offering an “immersive third-person view” by letting you use the W, A, S, and D keys to control your character.

As with many of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, this add-on takes advantage of the RPG’s graphical fidelity, letting you get up close and personal with the highly detailed environments and characters that make up the game world. Sometimes a new perspective is all you need to get an entirely new lease on a game.

Transmog Enhanced by Eralyne and Wayden

(Image credit: Baldur's Gate 3 / Eralyne and Wayden)

Who hasn’t donned a new piece of gear, only to discover that it looks far less cool than what you’re currently wearing? We have, and it sucks. Thanks to Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, there is a way around this, though it can be tricky to work at times. Transmog Enhanced by Eralyne and Wayden lets you change the appearance of your gear to help your character get the fit they deserve.

Though reliable, the process of using the mod is a little convoluted. We highly recommend reading and fully absorbing the instructions on the mod’s Nexus Mods page before using the add-on. However, if you’re willing to brave some menu weirdness, then your protagonist will soon be looking fly as heck. What’s more the mod can also be used for companions, letting you give your whole party a distinctive look.

No Romance Limit by Wilhelm

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Selecting just one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s dreamy companions to be your love interest makes for a daunting choice, especially if you don’t have time for multiple playthroughs. Do you fall for brooding, mysterious Shadowheart or is Wyll’s brand of earnest do-goodery more your speed? By default, most (but not all) of Baldur’s Gate 3’s romanceable characters are monogamous and aren’t fans of you sharing your affections with others.

However, No Romance Limit by Wilhelm will allow you to romance multiple characters at once, letting you get polyamorous. While this sort of Baldur’s Gate 3 mod isn’t going to be to everyone’s taste, it’s great to know that the option is there for players who want to date more than one of Larian’s deeply compelling companion characters.

Artificer Class and All Subclasses by KiderionLykon

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Artificer class was a latecomer to D&D’s latest edition. Master crafters and inventors, Artificers use magic to imbue equipment with special qualities. They’re a staple of D&D lore, having been part of the setting since 2004 (or the 90s if you're being technical). Though Artificers weren’t originally included in Baldur’s Gate 3’s roster of classes, they’re finally playable thanks to a mod by KiderionLykon .

Possibly the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mod when it comes to adding a new class, this add-on slots neatly into the game - using skills and spells from the tabletop version of D&D to ensure it doesn’t upset balance too much. The mod also includes four subclasses as well as endgame gear for the Artificer and the ability to craft your own Steel Watcher.

Carry Weight Increased by Mharius

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

While some enjoy the challenge that comes with Baldur’s Gate 3’s encumbrance system, it’s certainly not for everyone. I find it extremely frustrating when I want to loot a bunch of dead bad guys, only to find that my characters are full of gear. Rather than having to traipse back to a shop before you continue scavenging, this mod from Mharius gets around all that by allowing you to expand your inventory.

Though more on the subtle side, this is one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods thanks in no small part to its versatility. You can give your carrying capacity a minor boost, or a massive increase. Watch out, though, as increasing your capacity by too much might break the game by causing an integer overflow error which may lead to a crash. To avoid this, we advise following Mharius’ guidelines and installing one of the more stable versions of the mod.

Show Approval Ratings in Dialogue Choices by Knapper

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Keeping your companions on side can be tricky, especially during your first Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Heck, some party members can even leave altogether if you upset them enough. Fortunately, the Show Approval Ratings mod from Knapper demystifies the game’s dialogue options, letting you know when your words might negatively or positively affect your party’s opinion of you.

This is one of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods for those anxious about upsetting their companions. Though ambitious, it’s worth noting that the mod isn’t completely comprehensive and may not work for some player characters depending on their backstories. That said, it’ll still offer a helpful ballpark indication of how things might go which is useful if you want to take a diplomatic approach.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods: FAQs

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Will Baldurs Gate 3 allow mods? Though the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods aren’t directly supported by the game client, developer Larian Studios has promised that “it will be at a later date.” In the meantime, you can install mods manually by putting them in the ‘Mods’ folder which can be found in the following location on your PC: C:\Users\[yourusername]\AppData\Local\Larian Studios\Baldur's Gate 3\Mods. Many mods require additional add-ons to work. The most common of these is the script extender , which can be found on GitHub. Always check the prerequisites of your desired mod before installing it. If you want a convenient way to keep track of your mods, we recommend installing this fan-made Baldur’s Gate 3 mod manager by Laughing Leader, also on GitHub. The manager is its own program that’ll help you install and keep track of your mods. It allows you to easily add new mods by dragging the files into the launcher’s menu. It also helpfully reminds you about key mod prerequisites, making sure that you’re not caught short.

Can you mod Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam? Unfortunately, Steam Workshop doesn’t directly support modding for Baldur’s Gate 3. However, if you bought your copy of the game through Steam, you can still mod the game through conventional means. Though Larian Studios has promised to support mods more directly in the future, we don’t know if this will also include Steam Workshop support. In the meantime, however, we’ve put together this comprehensive list of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods, giving you plenty to browse if you’re keen to customize your game.

How we made our best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods list

When constructing this list of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods we aimed for a combination of breadth and depth, showing off the best mods of each subcategory. On our best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods list you’ll find quality-of-life changes, cosmetic add-ons, and even new classes.

Though mods are always downloaded at your own risk, the entries on this list are all worth a look since any of them can meaningfully improve your time with Baldur’s Gate 3 when it comes to core game mechanics or quality of life. I’ve spent over 200 hours with the game, often using mods to enrich the experience. I’ve experimented with cosmetics mods, class mods, and a few quality-of-life mods, too. Suffice it to say, I know a good Baldur’s Gate 3 mod when I see it.

If you're more of a console player, check out our lists of the best PS5 games, the best PS5 exclusives, and the best Xbox Series X games.