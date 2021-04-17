Fitbit Luxe leak reveals a premium fitness tracker with an OLED display

Freshly leaked images suggest Fitbit's next wearable tracker could be made of more premium materials and come with a more expensive price tag than the products currently in its range of devices.

Pictures obtained by WinFuture show what's being called the Fitbit Luxe, a stylish-looking tracker with a stainless steel casing and an OLED screen. It's not hugely dissimilar in design from the Fitbit Inspire 2.

WinFuture doesn't go into a whole lot of detail about what to expect from the Fitbit Luxe, but it does say the device is coming soon and may well have a few advanced features not available on Fitbit's other wearables.

While none of this is official yet, the information that WinFuture gets hold of is usually accurate, and the image you can see below definitely looks like it could have come straight out of the Fitbit public relations department.

(Image credit: WinFuture / Fitbit)

White, black and pink are the three colors we get a peek at here, though we'll have to wait and see whether any others will be joining them when release day comes along. It looks as though the casing options are gold, black and silver.

According to WinFuture, the device will come with replaceable straps, and there's a traditional buckle clasp for getting the Fitbit Luxe attached to your wrist. GPS is said to be on board, plus all the usual tracking features.

The last new product we saw from the Google-owned company was the Fitbit Ace 3 tracker for kids that launched in March. In recent years Fitbit has been more focused on smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense than its basic trackers.

We'll be keeping our eyes open for the Fitbit Luxe arriving in the near future – after that, Google and Fitbit might finally get around to launching the Pixel Watch that's been rumored for so many years.