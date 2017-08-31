Final press images of the LG V30 leak hours before unveiling

We’re just a couple of hours away from the official launch of the LG V30 and prolific leaker Evan Blass has given us a final teaser of what the latest LG flagship handset could look like, in what seems to be all the possible color options.

This wasn't what I was referring to earlier, but hey -- closes a door, opens a window. pic.twitter.com/LLgx8vEOxzAugust 30, 2017

Other than the colors, there doesn’t seem to be anything else new shown in the images leaked. What we can see is that the LG V30 could come in a smart black, a really cool dark blue, a silver and what could possibly be a mauve, pink or lavender option.

Lining up with previous rumors, the B&O logo appears on the rear of the handset just below the fingerprint scanner, suggesting a partnership with the high-end audio brand Bang & Olufsen, and re-affirming the V30s focus on its sound quality. That includes an advanced version of the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC featured in the LG V20.

Of course, the fingerprint sensor is also clearly visible at the back.

The launch will take place at IFA 2017, and is set for 9am Berlin time (7am GMT/5pm AEST/3am ET) and we’ll bring you all the news and updates as soon as the LG V30 is announced.