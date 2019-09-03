Final Fantasy 8 Remastered: release date, news and rumors

Square Enix's E3 2019 conference had a lot in store for Final Fantasy fans. Alongside new gameplay footage of the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake (and a much anticipated release date), Square Enix also revealed that it was remastering Final Fantasy 8 for the modern era.

Originally released in 1999, Final Fantasy 8 focuses on the story of Squall Leonhart, a new member of mercenary force SeeD. Along with his mercenary friends, and resistance member Rinoa Heartilly, Squall must save the world from sorceress Ultimecia, who wishes to compress time.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered sees the original game brought to modern platforms with newly rendered visuals that "bring the game’s characters to life like never before".

Here's everything we know about the newly released Final Fantasy 8 Remastered.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered is out now.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 3, 2019.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered trailers

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered was officially announced at E3 2019. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered news and rumors

Out now

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

E3 2019

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered was officially announced at Square Enix's E3 2019 conference, but we didn't get many solid details about when exactly the game will release or what the remastered visuals will actually look like.

This is a remaster, not a remake

It's important to note that Final Fantasy 8 is being remastered, not remade like Final Fantasy 7. But what exactly does that mean?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a complete re-interpretation of its original game, which means that, while fundamental gameplay, story and title will stay the same, almost every other aspect of the game has been redesigned for the modern era. Square Enix is essentially making an entirely new Final Fantasy 7 game.

However, a remaster involves improving certain technical aspects (such as sound and graphics) of the original game to bring it more in line with modern titles. In the case of Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, Square Enix has revealed the game is getting new and improved visuals alongside the addition of some quality-of-life features.

New features

Alongside improved visuals, the Final Fantasy 8 remaster will be getting a bunch of new quality-of-life features to make gameplay a bit smoother, including new speed options, an option to skip random encounters, and battle assistance.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered on PC will have its own exclusive features such as customizable system settings, an option for players to acquire all items, abilities, cards and specials, and the ability to max out in-game currency, character level and spell supplies.

Voice-overs?

The original Final fantasy 8 didn't have voice-acting, but it looks like the remaster may be getting some. According to a post by NeoGaf user Ultros, the Final Fantasy 8 Remastered website source code suggests both English and Japanese voice-overs will be added. The source code says:

"With fully overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before! FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered is an RPG, available in English and Japanese voiceover, and is also text localized into French, Italian, German and Spanish."