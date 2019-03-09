Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing online from anywhere

Dmitry Bivol is looking to make the fifth defence of his title as current holder of the WBA light heavyweight belt, this time it's Joe Smith Jr that's taking a shot at the champ, and it's shaping up to be a cracker. Keep reading to see how to get a Bivol vs Smith Jr live stream.

Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr - where and when The Bivol vs Smith Jr fight will take place at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York today, Saturday March 9. The undercard is set to start at 6pm ET (3pm PT, 11pm GMT) with the main event likely to commence at 9pm ET (6pm PT, 2am GMT).

While Bivol (15–1, 11 KOs) won his last fight against Jean Pascal in a unanimous decision, Smith Jr (24–2, 20 KOs) is also coming off a win after dropping Melvin Russell in the first round with a powerful knockout.

That wasn't a one off for Smith Jr though. He also famously knocked Bernard Hopkins clear out of the ring in what ended up being the veteran and legend's last fight. This is the power Bivol faces as he tries to avoid dropping his title tonight.

The highly skilled 28-year-old champ should, technically, be able to outmanoeuvre the big slugger that is the 29-year-old Smith Jr. But it only takes one good punch so there's still everything there to be won.

Bivol says about his challenger: "I saw his fights against Fonfara and Hopkins live and always wanted to test my skills against him. Thank you to World of Boxing, Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN — I hope to put on a great performance for everybody!"

Talking of DAZN, that's just one of many ways that you can catch this fight, depending on where you are in the world. Read on to find out how to live stream the Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr fight from absolutely anywhere.

Live stream the Bivol vs Smith Jr fight from outside your country with a VPN

In the US, UK or Canada tonight? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are.

But if you're abroad this weekend (or if the country where you live simply doesn't show boxing matches like this one) then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

Short for Virtual Private Networking, it's an ideal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. (i.e. one that's actually showing the boxing). They're are also really handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and super secure 3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns and no less impressive for it

How to watch Bivol vs Smith Jr: US live stream

DAZN is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

Streaming service DAZN has added yet another event to its ever growing roster with the Bivol vs Smith Jr fight. This time the main event will be available from 9pm ET, 6pm PT. If you're not already a subscriber, a DAZN contract will set you back $9.99 per month, but the first month is FREE. The channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year'. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch a Bivol vs Smith Jr live stream in Canada

DAZN has the rights in Canada too

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch the Bivol vs Smith Jr fight: UK stream