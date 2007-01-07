CES 2007: World's first 1TB hard drive

The first hard drive with a capacity of 1TB is about to hit the shelves. Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (HGST) is aiming its Deskstar 7K1000 at consumers, but also has a 1TB CinemaStar model for set-top box manufacturers - especially for boxes that record HD.

Hitachi says the Deskstar will debut at around the $399 mark in the US. It's available with both SATA (3.0Gb/s) and ATA interfaces.

"The industry's first one-terabyte hard drive represents a milestone that is 50 years in the making, and it reasserts the hard drive's leadership as the highest-capacity, lowest-cost storage technology," said Head of Marketing Shinjiro Iwata.

Hitachi has also released software designed to best manage hard drives used in set-top box situations - especially when constant access is required for applications such as IPTV or HD streaming. Called AVSM, or Audio-Visual Storage Manager, Hitachi's aim is to increase duty cycles by up to 50 percent.

Hitachi hard drive facts and figures: