In pictures: Apple iPad tablet

The Apple iPad has finally arrived and the device is as beautiful as you would expect from an Apple product.

Primed with a 9.7-inch screen and power from Apple's very own 1GHz ARM-based Apple A4 chip and is compatible with every single app you have downloaded for your now small fry iPhone.

But, back to the aesthetics. Below is some of the official product shots of the Apple iPad tablet and all the specs details you will need.

And, remember, it's not just any tablet – it's an Apple iPad tablet...

The height of the Apple iPad is 9.56 inches (242.8 mm), width 7.47 inches (189.7 mm) and it has a thickness of 5 inches (13.4 mm).



When it comes to weight, you are looking at 1.5 pounds (.68 kg) for the Wi-Fi model; 1.6 pounds and a fatter .73 kg for the Wi-Fi + 3G model

The display is a positively radiant 9.7 inch LED-backlit glossy widescreen, with Multi-Touch (great for gaming) and IPS technology. Oh and it's 1024 x 768 at 132 pixels per inch.

As for the the iPad's innards, the chip used is a 1GHz Apple A4. Storage is 16GB, all the way up to 64GB. While battery life is a passable 10 hours, with over one month of standby.

Connectivity-wise, you are looking a Wi-Fi (802.11n), Bluetooth (2.1 + EDR) and there's a multitude of inputs/outputs, including: speakers, microphone, 3.5mm headphone jack,SIM card tray (Wi-Fi + 3G model), Assisted GPS (Wi-Fi + 3G model).

And finally, there's TV and video connectivity in the form of 1024 x 768 with Dock Connector to VGA adapter; 576p and 480p with Apple Composite A/V Cable, 576i and 480i with Apple Composite A/V Cable; H.264 video up to 720p, 30 fps, MPEG-4 video up to 2.5 Mbps, 640 x 480, 30fps.

The Apple iPad will be out in the US around March time for $499 and upwards. The UK release date for the iPad is March, with the 3G version coming in June.

