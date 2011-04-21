Mio unveils four new Spirit sat navs

Mio - we're not sure what makes a super-large 5-inch different from just a 5-inch screen but we're going with it

Mio has unveiled four new sat navs for its Spirit range, with the 480, 485, 685 and 687 all claiming to meet every need of today's traveller.

The latest sat navs from Mio include the headlining 687 which has a choice of routes feature, AV-in port for connecting up a rear-view camera, voice entry and Bluetooth.

With the exception of the 480, the devices bring built in traffic information with no need for a subscription.

Model features

"All models are fitted with the practical 'Parking Assistance', 'Pedestrian Mode' functionality, 'IQ Routes', 'LearnMe Pro', '3D Junction Views' and 'Lane Guidance': a combination of features that make every journey easier, faster and more comfortable," adds Mio's release.

"The Spirit 480, 485, 685 and 687 combine state of the art features with quality navigation, ease of use and stylish design, creating a range that meets every need of today's traveller," says the company.

"The new range comes in two different screen sizes: the 4.3-inch Spirit 480 and 485 and the super-large 5-inch Spirit 685 and 687."

The devices have a UK release date of May and the pricing is as follows - 480: £79.99, 485: £89.99, 685: £99.99, 687: £149.99