Best camera 2019: 10 of the best cameras you can buy right now

What's the best camera you can buy right now? Okay, we admit it – it's an impossible question to answer, but we'll do our best to make sure you end up buying the right camera for you.

The best camera for you depends on what you need. The best camera for a pro photographer, for example, is a million miles away from the best camera for an adventure sports nut. Likewise, a novice shooter just making their first steps in photography doesn't need all the most up-to-date tech that a pro might, more an easy-to-use camera that will help them to grow in confidence.

But if you just want to know what we think are the top ten cameras that are available right now – regardless of user level or price point – keep on reading.

We've rounded up the very best options across the three main categories: DSLR, mirrorless and compact. Each camera stands out in some way from a sea of rivals, be it because it's simply the best at what it does in its category or because it offers something unique and groundbreaking, or because it delivers so much for your money.

That means that while many of these cameras are new, some are older models that have now dropped in price to tempting levels. Newer isn't always better, particularly if there's only been a marginal increase in performance and a disproportionately high increase in price. But you don't need to worry about that, as we've cherry picked both new and older models that have proved themselves worthy.

Overall, we reckon the Nikon Z6 is the best camera right now for most people. It's small, light and relatively affordable for a full-frame camera, and while it's only compatible with a handful of native lenses, you can use hundreds more through an adapter. It captures great images and very strong 4K videos, and handles well too, while its electronic viewfinder is nice and crisp.

Need more advice? Want to find out more about any of these cameras? We've put each one to a thorough test in order to decide on what makes the list. Just click the link at the end of each camera's description to read our in-depth review, complete with sample images and in-depth looks at how key features fare.

Along the way we'll explain some of the jargon and the differences between cameras, though if you need a bit more help deciding what kind of camera you need, you can get a lot more information from our special step-by-step guide: What camera should I buy?

On the other hand, you may already have a clear idea of the kind of camera you want, in which case you could go straight to one of our more specific camera buying guides at the bottom of the page. Otherwise, read on to find out our picks of the best cameras available right now.

Best cameras in 2019

1. Nikon Z6

A brilliant full-frame all-rounder mirrorless

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 24.5MP | Lens: Nikon Z mount | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2,100,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

High-resolution EVF

Familiar and refined handling

XQD card format has limited support

Limited buffer depth

Now just over a year old, the Z6 still retains its position as our best camera. Being a fantastic all rounder with superb handling, there's nothing yet which beats it in terms of versatility, usability and affordability. The Z6 combines both excellent stills and 4K video quality with everything else that's key for a full-frame mirrorless camera. That means, we get a lightweight and compact body that still manages to handle beautifully on account of a substantial and ergonomically designed grip. There's also a sharp and crisp 3.69-million dot viewfinder along with a responsive, and tilting touchscreen. The native lens range for the Z mount is expanding rapidly, but if there's something you need that's not covered then you can use F-mount optics via an optional adapter. We've also been treated to features such as Eye AF for the past few months, which helps it to compete even more strongly against Sony's Alpha line. We love the Z6 - though the Sony A7 III isn't too far behind it.

2. Fujifilm X-T30

This ravishing retro option squeezes in plenty of high-end tech

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 26.1MP | Viewfinder: 2,360K dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,040K dots | Autofocus: 425-point AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8fps | Movies: 4K at 30p | User level: Expert

Superb value for money

Excellent images and lovely videos

Small body can be fiddly

One card slot

Fujifilm's X-T3 may still one of the most capable APS-C mirrorless cameras around, but that fact that the company managed to incorporate so much of its tech inside the smaller and cheaper X-T30 makes this our preference. A solid 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, popular Film Simulation modes, excellent 4K video capabilities and a hybrid AF system with 425 phase-detect AF points stand out as highlights from its strong spec sheet, while improvements to overall speed and face/eye detection make for a slightly more polished performance over the previous X-T20. Our only gripe is the small viewfinder magnification – but there's enough handling prowess to still make it one of the best APS-C options out there. Hot on its heels is the newly-announced Nikon Z50, which may just push the X-T30 out of this list once we've had chance to test it properly.

3. Sony A7 III

Quality results partnered with speedy operation

Sensor size: Full-frame | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: 2,359K dots | Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921K dots | Autofocus: 693-point AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 4K at 30p | User level: Intermediate/expert

Great 24MP sensor

Sensor-based stabilization

Weather-sealing could be better

Some EVF tearing

We love the A7 III. The original A7 and A7 II showed Sony was moving in the right direction and making all the right noises, but it's this third iteration that has particularly stood out in the mid-range mirrorless market. The core of the camera – namely a 24MP full-frame sensor, 4K video, sensor-based image stabilisation, 10fps burst shooting and a 693-point hybrid AF system – is strong enough, but with two card slots and a 710-shot battery life on top of that, you're getting excellent value for money as well as top performance. We have some reservations with the viewfinder and weather-sealing, but this is still one of the most versatile cameras around right now, mirrorless or otherwise.

4. Nikon D850

Resolution, speed and traditional controls - this DSLR still delivers

Type: DSLR | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 45.4MP | Lens: Nikon F mount | Viewfinder: Optical | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Stunning image quality

Excellent performance

Slow Live View AF speed

SnapBridge connectivity

You'd be forgiven for thinking that mirrorless is the only option right now for class-leading tech, but the Nikon D850 still manages to hold its own as one of the best cameras on the market. It has a well-rounded feature set which means it appeals to a diverse range of users, particularly those who are already heavily invested in the DSLR arena. If you need high resolution - it's got it with a 45MP full-frame sensor, if you need speed - it's got that too with a 7fps burst shooting option which can be boosted to 9fps with a battery grip. OK that's reasonably modest compared with the likes of the 20fps A9, but it's still good enough for capturing most kinds of action. On top of that you also get 4K video recording options, as well as a rugged body protected against inclement weather. One feature which is definitely king over its mirrorless rivals is battery life - with a massive 1800 frames per charge, you shouldn't need to worry about the camera dying in the middle of the decisive moment.

5. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

Top-notch performance in a super-small package

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,370,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Compact proportions

5-axis stabilisation is great

Smaller sensor than some

Battery life could be better

While the main specification of the OM-D E-M10 Mark III doesn't offer a huge upgrade from the Mark II, Olympus has refined and tweaked one of our favorite mirrorless cameras to make it an even more tempting proposition for new users and enthusiasts alike. Sure, the Micro Four Thirds sensor is smaller than the competition, and its 16MP resolution may seen a little behind the times too, but don't let this put you off. Sensor-based image stabilization, something many cameras at this level don't offer in favour of lens-based stabilization, is a huge plus and very effective too, while 4K video recording and 8.6fps burst shooting are also very competitive. The fact that you can use it with so many excellent and compact Micro Four Thirds lenses only adds to its charms.

6. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D

Looking for a first DSLR? The Rebel SL2 ticks plenty of boxes

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF | Viewfinder: Optical | Screen type: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

Flip-out touchscreen works brilliantly

Dual Pixel CMOS AF is great

4K video

Video is cropped

9-point AF system a little basic

Having the rather dubious moniker as the world's smallest DSLR with a fully-articulating screen, the 250D is still a good option to learn with. Being an upgrade from the popular 200D, it brings with it some new features such as 4K video recording and a new processor. If your budget is limited and you don't need 4K video, the older SL2 / 200D is a good option, putting the cash you save towards a new lens. If you're new to a "proper" camera, the 24.2 megapixel sensor of the EOS 250D will give your photography a good step-up, while the fluid AF system comes into play when shooting live view and videos. There's also an easy-to-understand interface, which is great for those who are just starting out. The number of lenses available for Canon's EF mount is almost endless, while accessories are also numerous.

7. Panasonic Lumix ZS200 / TZ200

The perfect travel camera - small, versatile and with a decent zoom

Type: Travel compact | Sensor: 1-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-360mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,240,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

1.0-inch type sensor

Decent 15x zoom

EVF still feels a little cramped

Expensive

Panasonic keeps hold of its best travel-friendly compact camera title with the Lumix ZS200 (known as the Lumix TZ200 outside the US). It pairs a large 1.0-inch sized sensor with a flexible 15x optical zoom lenses in a package which is just on the right side of affordable. There's a built in electronic viewfinder which you can use in bright conditions if the touch-sensitive screen is difficult to see. Other useful features include 4K video recording, as well as Panasonic's 4K Photo modes which enable you to extract 8MP images of fleeting moments. There are undoubtedly more powerful pocket-friendly compacts currently on the market - if you have very deep pockets, then the Cyber-shot RX100 VII is the best available. For most ordinary people who don't have such enormous budgets, the ZS200/TZ200 is the much more sensible option.

8. Panasonic Lumix G95 / G90

A great all-rounder well-suited to vloggers

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Screen type: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 9fps/30fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Multi-aspect sensor design

Brilliant video spec

Absence of IS not for everyone

Battery life could be better

If you're looking for a solid all-rounder and you like to shoot video as well as stills, the G90 / G95 is a great option. Inheriting a lot of features from both the G90 and the video-orientated GH5S, this is a camera which manages to cram a lot into its relatively small body. The design is well-considered which means the G90 / G95 handles very well, while Micro Four Thirds lenses are so small that the overall system is very neat and compact. For video shooters, there's 4K video with V-LogL profile, in frame rates including 24p, 25p and 30p, while Full HD recording is up to 120fps in the High Speed Video mode. Microphone and head-socket ports also round out the video-centric features, but stills shooters needn't feel left out either as it's also very capable in that area too.

9. Olympus Tough TG-6

A rugged, waterproof body blended with high-end features

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch | Resolution: 12MP | Lens: 25-100mm f/2-4.9 | Viewfinder: N/A | Monitor: 3.0-inch screen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 20fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

Rugged credentials

Raw capture

Small sensor

Poor quality at longer focal lengths

Olympus has done a lot to impress with its TG range over the years. While the TG-6 represents a fairly modest upgrade from its predecessor (the TG-5), it's still the go-to name for a tough or underwater compact camera option. Designed to throw anything you can throw at it - sometimes quite literally - the TG-6 is waterproof down to 15 metres, crushproof to weights of 100kg, and drop-proof from heights of 2.4m. it can also be used in temperatures as low as -10°C. Combine all that with a camera that can shoot in raw format, record 4K video 30p or high-speed footage at 120p in Full HD and you've got something very appealing indeed. For underwater photographers, there's some new underwater modes, but if you're mainly working on-land ,you'd do well to consider the older model to save some cash.

10. Sony RX10 III

The bridge camera for the photographer who wants quality too

Type: Bridge camera | Sensor: 1.0-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-600mm, f/2.8-4 | Screen type: 3-inch tilting screen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 14fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Great sensor-size-to-lens ratio

Cracking 4K videos

AF can struggle at telephoto end

No built-in ND filter

The RX10 III is the third bridge-style superzoom in the popular RX10 line, and while it's had some of its sheen rubbed off by the newer RX10 IV, we reckon the great spec sheet and lower price of the RX10 III makes more sense. Thanks to its large, high-quality 1-inch sensor and image-stabilized 24-600mm-equivalent zoom lens, it's one of the best DSLR alternatives for those that need a massive focal range, although excellent 4K video capabilities and 14fps burst shooting show it to be more than capable when faced with moving subjects too. Too expensive? The previous RX10 II is still available (although its lens has a more modest 24-200mm scope), and Panasonic's competitively priced FZ1000 is another stellar option.

Honorary mention: Fujifilm GFX 100

This megapixel monster is the most exciting medium format camera yet

Sensor size: Medium format | Resolution: 102MP | Viewfinder: 5,760,000 dots | Monitor: 3.2-inch three-direction tilt display, 2,360K dots | Autofocus: Hybrid AF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 5fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Professional

EVF is the best yet on a mirrorless camera

Stunning detail in images

Vertical grip could be better

Very expensive

Fujifilm may not have full-frame cameras like many of its rivals, but it's managed to build on its successful X-series cameras with some impressive medium format alternatives. And with its GFX 100, it shows just how successful the marriage between X-series technology and a larger sensor can be, bringing together many well loved features with a 102MP (yes, 102MP) sensor that performs to an exceptional standard. While there are other medium format cameras that exceed it for sensor resolution, none can match the kind if usability we have here, with masses of control over your shooting together with a stunning 5.76 million-dot electronic viewfinder and great 4K video quality to boot. It's not perfect, and it'll cost you dearly, but it's unquestionably the most well-rounded medium format camera we've seen yet.