Audio giant Technics is finally bringing its noise-cancelling cans Down Under

Panasonic brought back its classic Technics brand some four years ago now, and a whole new range of audio goodies was announced at the beginning of 2019, but Australia was sorely missing out on the action.

Thankfully, the company has now finally announced that it will be officially selling a selection of those new vinyl turntables, headphones and speakers via a number of specialist Australian retailers.

That product range will include its popular SL-1200 series of cult classic turntables as well as the EAH-F70N noise-cancelling headphones, set to compete with Sony and Bose.

Technics EAH-F70N (Image credit: Panasonic)

Joining in on the trend of removing unwanted noise from your audio, the company is bringing its previously-revealed pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones – the Technics EAH-F70 – to Australia.

These are aimed at taking on the reigning champ in the field, the Sony WH-1000XM3, as well as the likes of Bose with their premium style, smart noise-cancelling and top-notch audio.

They'll retail for AU$599 – so we can expect to see them compete directly with Sony and Bose flagships at this price point – and are available in Black, Silver, or a rather smart Copper (pictured above).

Classic revival

Four new turntables have kicked off Technics’ revival Down Under, headlined by the AU$6,999 Grand Class SL-1200G, and joined by the slightly more affordable SL-1200GR, SL-1500C, and the DJ-centric SL1210MK7.

The flagship SL-1200G – as its price may suggest — is squarely aimed at audiophiles who don’t mind dropping big money on a premium vinyl experience.

It features a coreless direct-drive motor that eliminates the unwanted noise, vibrations and inconsistencies that motors can otherwise generate. On top of this, the SL-1200G’s platter has a three-layered construction, combining heavyweight brass, die-cast aluminium, and rubber to create broadcast-quality stability in playback.

Technics SL-1200G (Image credit: Panasonic)

The SL-1200GR and SL-1500C range promise many of the same core features while managing to shave the prices back to AU$2,749 and AU$1,999 respectively. This is largely due to Technics having made more reasonably-priced (but still plenty premium) choices in terms of construction materials in the body, platter and tone-arm.

The fourth turntable to launch is the DJ-focussed SL1210 MK7 for AU$1,749, which is the latest iteration of the classic that first launched in 1972. As with the other three products in the lineup, it features a coreless direct-drive motor but also incorporates some specialised DJ functionality, like reverse playback.

Technics SL-1500C (Image credit: Panasonic)

To go with the SL-1210MK7, there's also the EAH-DJ1200 – cabled headphones aimed at DJs, with detachable, locking cords, a 270-degree swinging earcup design and a well-balanced sound for monitoring your tunes. These will set you back AU$299.

Last but not least is the Ottava range of premium wireless speakers and stereo systems, with the SC-30, SC-50, and SC-70 systems costing AU$1,149, AU$1,429, and AU$1,649 respectively.

Everything unveiled by Technics is set to be available from November in Australia from specialist hi-fi and DJ outlets.