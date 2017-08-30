Apple Watch-friendly Zepp Tennis 2 tracker helps you improve your swing

Hiring a coach to sort out your tennis swing feels a little extreme for most people who just want to improve their serve, but thanks to Zepp Tennis 2, your phone can now be your coach.

Zepp is a company that makes tech that helps improve your sporting ability using cold hard data. It does this well enough that when Apple was showing off the Watch’s new bluetooth capabilities, Zepp Tennis was one of the devices it used to demonstrate it.

Now it’s updating its Tennis tracker with the Tennis 2, that will not only help to improve your game, but enter you into a new one.

Your match scores can be uploaded to a leaderboard of other Zepp users, meaning you’re not just playing against your real-life competitor, but all Zepp users.

Impressive tracking

The Zepp Tennis 2 attaches to the base of your racquet's handle, and using gyroscopic technology can break down each of the different strokes you make by swing type (smash, volley, forehand, backhand, serve), and spin type (topspin, flat, slice) and feed information back to you about each, with a performance report that indicates areas for improvement.

What’s even more impressive is that you can track where on the racquet you’re making contact with the ball, meaning that you will be able to improve your form, and cut down on unforced errors.

If you’re the sort of person who likes to make videos of your play, the tracker will help to select only the most impressive elements of your game.

The Zepp Tennis 2 is currently available for $99.99 (£99.99, AU$159.99), and comes with a sensor, a number of different mounts to attach it to your racquet, and a USB charger.

So it doesn’t come cheap, but it’ll be worth it when you wipe that smile off Jeff from work’s face in straight sets.