Apple may have a 14-inch MacBook Pro coming later this year, Kuo suggests

Apple has done away with the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of the bigger MacBook Pro 16-inch, and now it seems likely Apple will do the same screen stretching for its smaller model by introducing a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. This prediction comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 9to5Mac reports.

Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch wasn't a fundamental redesign of the 15-inch model, but did bring the design into the modern era of thin-bezels. It's natural that Apple would make the same move with its smaller model, and Kuo anticiaptes the update to come out this year.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro may still be waiting, though, as earlier rumors have suggested a revised 13-inch MacBook Pro is still on its way. That model would get the scissor switch keyboard of the 16-inch model and put Apple's troubled butterfly key switches to rest. Presumably, the ensuing 14-inch MacBook Pro would then get the same, improved keyboard. That would be great news for MacBook Pro users, as the keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best we've experienced on the family of laptops.

Other improvements and family

Kuo didn't mention a specific release window for the new MacBook Pro, but he doesn't believe it will be the only product launching. Rather, the 14-inch MacBook Pro will be part of a suite of new Apple products that will feature mini-LED dispay technology.

In addition to 14-inch MacBook Pro, Kuo suggests a revised 16-inch MacBook Pro, a new iMac Pro, and three new iPad from Pro to Mini. All six devices are expected to have mini-LED displays.

The new display technology has the potential to increase the color gamut, contrast ratio, dynamic range, and power efficiency of Apple's displays. For portable devices, that's a valuable improvement, and it could come alongside thinner panels.

It's not just visuals that are expected to improve with the next iterations of the MacBook Pro. Leaked benchmarks have also shown the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th-Gen Intel Ice Lake processors. Those benchmarks came from a leaker who also spotted the MacBook Pro 16-inch in advance of its release. And, if the next revision of the 13-inch MacBook Pro gets Ice Lake processors, it's a solid bet any 14-inch version would as well. That is, unless Apple Macs switch to AMD.

Kuo doesn't expect the recent outbreak of the Corona Virus will impact Apple's ability to deliver these new products in 2020, either.