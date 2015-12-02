How to add attachments to emails in iOS 9

For many of us, our iPhone or iPad has become just as much an essential tool for work as a Mac. We use it to make phone calls, send messages, record appointments, research things and, of course, send email.

The last of those tasks, however, has been hamstrung by a glaring omission – the inability to add attachments. Sure, you could send a file as an attachment from within the app where it's viewed or created, using share sheets, but you couldn't add an attachment to an email in the same way you could on a Mac – while composing your message.

That is, until now. Of all the new features in iOS 9, this – for heavy email users, at least – could be the killer feature. If you haven't already upgraded, this alone might convince you to do so. Adding attachments in Mail on both the iPhone and iPad is done just as easily as creating, typing, and sending the message itself.

However, the way in which you add attachments differs depending on whether you're using an iPhone or an iPad, though the outcome is the same. Also, depending on the type of file, your attachment may even be displayed inline in the body of the email when you send it.