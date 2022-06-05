How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere

The long-awaited national knees-up has arrived as the UK celebrates The Queen’s platinum jubilee. And while Britons across the country chow down on cucumber sandwiches at packed-out street parties, a 3km-long procession will be thundering towards Buckingham Palace in a colourful homage to queen and country. Below we explain how you can watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere, 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer.
Air date: Sunday, June 5
Jubilee Pageant start time: from 2:15pm BST
Channel: BBC One
Channel: BBC iPlayer
Watch from anywhere: tune in with a VPN
Touted as “the biggest, most magnificent, most wonderful event”, the jubilee procession kicks off at 2.30pm in a kaleidoscopic mash-up of music, street theatre, dazzling acrobatics, puppetry and performance.
The parade will cycle through four eye-popping acts on its journey from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace: a military ceremony featuring servicepeople from across the Commonwealth, a journey through the post-war decades including glam rock with a pit stop at Brit Pop, followed by a smorgasbord of kinetic performers reimagining key events from Her Majesty’s reign (including an Afro-Caribbean interpretation of the Coronation).
And it all culminates outside Buckingham Palace with an electric performance from Ed Sheeran, where the global superstar will lead spectators and cultural icons alike in a tribute to HRH with a no-doubt rousing rendition of God Save the Queen.
It’s going to be a momentous, joyful, once-in-a-lifetime event. So read on below for our guide about how to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online, and from absolutely anywhere in the world.
How to watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant online FREE in the UK
Cable-viewers will get all their jubilation thanks to BBC One, where coverage of the pageant begins from 13:00 BST on Sunday, June 5 with some pre-event commentary. The actual procession starts at 14:15pm and will air without commentary until the programme ends at around 17:00pm.
Of course, as long as you have a valid TV license, you can watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online live at the same time with BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It’s totally FREE and you can also stream related programming like Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen and The Jubilee Pudding: Seventy Years in the Baking. (opens in new tab)
Away from home?
Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)
You can watch iPlayer on almost all smart devices as well as through your web browser.
How to watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from outside your country
Don't let geo-restrictions stop you from catching the once-in-a-lifetime Platinum Jubilee Pageant. If you’re happen to be abroad on the day of broadcast, you’ll find yourself in a royal pickle and unable to access the stream through your usual services. Luckily, you can avoid this situation with the help a VPN.
The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This software will alter your IP address to make it appear that you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant live or on-demand just like you would at home.
Use a VPN to watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere
Platinum Jubilee Pageant timetable of Events
1pm: pre-event commentary as Kirsty Young, AJ Odudu, and Anton Du Beke introduce the pageant live from St James Park.
2.15pm – 5pm: live broadcast of the procession (without commentary) as it proceeds from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace and culminates in a live performance by global superstar Ed Sheeran.
8pm: Kirsty Young hosts What a Weekend! on BBC Two, presenting highlights from the long platinum jubilee weekend.