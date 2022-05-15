Billboard Music Awards live stream: how to watch the 2022 BBMAs online from anywhere

Some of the biggest names from the world of pop will hit the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Lined up to perform at this year's ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena are Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Billboard Music Awards live stream online wherever you are.

How to watch 2022 Billboard Music Awards live stream Date: Sunday, May 15 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 10am AEST (Monday) Venue: The MGM Grand Garden Arena , Las Vegas TV channel and live stream: NBC via Peacock TV or FREE FuboTV trial (US) | CTV (CAN) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

The Weeknd leads the nominations with the Canadian star up for 17 awards, while Doja Cat isn't far behind on 14. Nominated in seven categories this year, Taylor Swift could meanwhile overtake Drake as the most decorated Billboard artist of all time, with the Folklore singer currently just four gongs behind Drake who is on a career total of 29.

This year's event has Sean Diddy Combs on hosting duties with the hip hop star also acting as the events producer. R'n'B diva Mary J. Blige is set to be honoured with the Billboard Icon Award.

The 2022 edition is also set to feature two performances likely to cause controversy. Travis Scott is performing for the first time since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, and country star Morgan Wallen is also set to play a year after being suspended by his label for using a racial slur. Read on as we explain how to watch a Billboard Music Awards live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards: live stream in the US

You can tune into the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on NBC in the US, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The BBMAs will be available to watch live via streaming service Peacock TV too, which costs just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported tier. Or for cable cutters who'd prefer to bag more channels with their package, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC in its Sling Blue package in select markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. And if you're already a subscriber and want to catch the BBMAs coverage from abroad this week, then you'll need to grab a VPN and relocate your IP back to the US.

How to watch Billboard Music Awards online from outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the BBMAs. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Billboard Music Awards via your home broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to this common problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: live stream 2022 BBMAs in Canada

Canadian fans are in luck too, as CTV is showing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live, from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you're not going to be in front of a TV, you can live stream the BBMAs via CTV's on-demand service. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Is there a Billboard Music Awards live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately for music fans based in Blighty, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in the UK.

On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up really late on a Sunday night!

If you really want to tune in to the BBMAs, your best bet is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into another country's broadcast. The show starts at 1am BST.

Can I watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Australia?

While music fans Down Under were able to tune in to last year's BBMAs for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service, that unfortunately seem to be the case this year, with now Australian broadcaster currently confirmed to show this year's event.

If the TV situation changes, we'll be sure to let you know.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.