Finding the best eBay Australia deals during Black Friday 2019

While we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving in Australia, it's become a very significant time of the year for us – we keep our eye on the calendar, counting down the days to the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event.

Other than our Boxing Day sales, it’s the biggest sale season Down Under, with better bargains to be found online as compared to in store. And that’s where the country’s biggest auction site comes in.

eBay Australia will most definitely be participating in Black Friday 2019, giving you the advantage of buying a variety of products across several categories in the one place – you can buy yourself a 4K TV or a cycle, or pick up those toys you’ve got on your Christmas list in one great swoop.

Given the volume of deals you’ll find in the tech category when the big sale rolls round, your best chance of finding the biggest bargains would be to stick with TechRadar – our deal-hunting experts will track all the discounts, beginning early on Black Friday, all the way to the end of Cyber Monday.

When is eBay Australia's Black Friday sale?

Black Friday in 2019 is a little later in the month than last year, with the actual day falling on November 29. Which means Cyber Monday is on December 2.

However, eBay is known to begin one of its regular 20% off tech sales in the lead up to Black Friday, so don't be surprised if you can grab a bargain from mid-November.

Once that pre-sale temptation ends, eBay Australia is expected to have special prices marked down for the Black Friday sale, offering a better discount on already competitive prices.

If you’re keen on shopping on eBay, our advice would be to keep tabs on what’s on offer in the lead up to Black Friday, but hold on to your money until you’re certain you’ve found the best deal.

How to get the best eBay Australia Black Friday deals

Rollback prices aren't hard to find, but seeking out the best items amongst all of the stuff eBay Australia sells is a difficult process. That's why we're here to help.

We'll be tracking eBay deals like your smartphone’s GPS tracks your location. You're going to find the best prices here throughout the Black Friday 2019 shopping period. However, we’ll filter only the best tech bargains on eBay Australia and list them right here, from laptops to personal audio gear and much more.

Another way to save big on eBay is by becoming an eBay Plus member. For a subscription fee of AU$49 a year, you get free delivery and returns on millions of eligible products from select retailers. If you’re a regular eBay shopper, becoming a member can save you a lot of money. But we’d recommend signing up on November 1 to ensure you’re covered for the full Black Friday sale period.

eBay Plus free trial New eBay Plus members will get a $20 eBay gift card on sign-up, something that can be used during the Black Friday sale, along with a 30-day free trial of the service. After that first month you’ll be paying $49 a year if you’d like to continue the subscription. You’ll also get free delivery and free returns on Plus items, and you’ll score double Flybuys points if you use that loyalty card.View Deal

Our last bit of advice is to regularly check back on TechRadar for our selection of the best deals. Don’t rely on eBay for the lowest prices – while historically its sales are often the cheapest option, some third-party sellers tend to hike the prices before offering a discount. We’ll be covering a wide range of retailers, inluding JB Hi-Fi and Amazon , as well as specific products like laptops , cameras and gaming gear, so you can find the best bargains on tech.

eBay Australia Black Friday 2019 deals: predictions

There's so much you can buy (and sell) on eBay that it can get very hard to put your finger on a single trend. However, over the last couple of years we noticed that eBay is one of the best places to pick up a Dyson product – be it one of the company's excellent vacuum cleaners or that superb yet premium hair dryer.

Last year, there was a very decent AU$700 saving on a Microsoft Surface Laptop and you can be sure to find similar offers this year as well. You'll typically be able to get better discounts on Dell and Microsoft laptops on eBay than you would on the manufacturer's own site, thanks to that 20% off sale that the auction site hosts so often. That said, if you're after a very specific configuration, you might be better off buying straight from Microsoft or Dell, who will definitely be offering their own Black Friday discounts.

Cameras and smartphones are also heavily discounted on eBay during Black Friday. There is, however, a catch: sellers on eBay typically bump up the regular retail price of a mobile phone or camera body and then put it up for sale. That said, the discount percentage is usually more than enough to make the final price worth considering, even with delivery thrown in for good measure.

With the catalogue of TVs on Amazon still very nascent, eBay is a good place to be if you're looking to update your home's entertainment system. You can even get yourself an excellent sound bar for less as well.

We'd also suggest holding off on getting a smart speaker till Black Friday comes around, as you're likely going to see Google Assistant-enabled speakers being discounted in November.

Know what you want before Black Friday

In the lead up to Black Friday, think about what you really want. Our advice to you would be to do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it, then you're much more likely to find the best deal for that particular item than if you charge into eBay waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

Keeping this in mind should help you avoid impulse buys, which are all too easy to do during Black Friday. While it may not be that headline saving, it’s better to get something to suit your specific needs rather than a gadget that’s heavily discounted.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can get a bit overwhelming, with numerous retailers vying for your custom at the same time. While this means there will be very competitive deals, it also unfortunately means there are some that aren’t as good as they first appear.

That's why you should visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best Black Friday deals. We keep an eye on all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best tech to suit every budget.