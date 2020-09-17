PS5 pre-orders and price are live: here's where you can get one right now

Finally, the PS5 pre-orders are here. Sony has announced that the PS5 price will sit at $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95, but not only that, we now know the PS5 pre-orders would go live today, September 17. That was half true, with many retailers launching their own stock ahead of Sony's pledge.

Now that the dust has settled on the PS5's big surprise launch, it's time to check out exactly how to get your hands on one.

Best Buy : pre-orders live now

Amazon : pre-orders live now

GameStop : check for latest pre-order information

Walmart : pre-order live now, awaiting stock at time of writing

UK:

Amazon : pre-orders live now

Currys : pre-orders live now

Argos : pre-orders live Friday, September 18

Very : pre-orders live now

AU:

Amazon AU : pre-orders now live – includes Prime member promotion

: Sony Australia : pre-order now live – limit 1 console per customer

EB Games : pre-sold out

JB HI-Fi : pre-orders suspended

The latest PS5 pre-orders available now

All the latest PS5 pre-order stock will be listed just below as soon as it becomes available, keep refreshing though because this inventory is likely to flash in and out of stock over the course of the next 24 hours.

Whether you're after the Digital Edition or the fully fledged console, a stacked PS5 bundle offering up headphones, a camera, extra controllers, and a media remote, or simply a good old console and a joystick, you'll find PS5 pre-orders at a range of retailers today. With stock shifting almost minute to minute, however, you'll want to keep checking these retailers if you don't get lucky first time.

PS5 pre-orders will be available from a select range of retailers this week, and we're running through which ones to head to first further down the page. However, we'll be sending out all the best PS5 prices and pre-orders as they become available to those who sign up below. That will save you from scouring each retailer individually when time is of the essence on the big day.

PS5 price: key facts

PS5 price: $499 / £449 / AU$749.95

$499 / £449 / AU$749.95 PS5 pre-order date: September 17 at select retailers

September 17 at select retailers Which PS5 bundle deals can we expect: Likely launch bundles include Call of Duty and FIFA 21

PS5 pre-orders: where to pre-order the PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5 pre-orders will go live today, September 17, that means you'll be able to get your name down on the list sooner than many had anticipated. With Microsoft's Xbox Series X pre-orders going live on September 22, Sony may well be trying to get the edge over early adopters here. You won't be waiting too long to get your hands on your new console, though, with the PS5 stepping out of the shadows and onto the shelves on November 12 for the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and North Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world.

To make sure you get your PS5 pre-order in early, we're rounding up exactly which retailers you should head to first. However, we'll be bringing you all the best PS5 deals on the day, so you can be one of the first to hit the virtual shelves by signing up to notifications from all the top retailers below.

Sony has taken a while to get its PS5 pre-orders in motion, with its creation of a fan-only system for bagging the latest console ahead of the rest of the market renewing concerns of a limited launch. Indeed, earlier reports stated that Sony was expecting a limited early run on its new console, however following news that Sony was working on an increased supply of console to meet demand, fears were somewhat put to bed.

With the latest information surrounding sign ups for PlayStation fans (in the US) only, based on a first come first served basis, however, it's looking likely that PS5 pre-orders will be a competitive affair.

Xbox Series X price and pre-orders: what we know about the Xbox Series X cost

PS5 pre-orders in the US

It's been announced that PS5 pre-orders are set to go live at select retailers today. We're rounding up the best US stores that already look likely to offer PS5 pre-orders right here.

Walmart

Walmart has product on the shelves, with PS5 pre-orders going live earlier today, though quickly running out of stock. While there's no inventory at time of writing, it looks like a good place to start for an early order ahead of the crowds.

Best Buy

It looks like Best Buy is open for PS5 pre-orders, with stock previously available and still lining the shelves. It's out of stock at time of writing, but with the way things have been shifting that's likely to change at any moment.

Amazon

Amazon's PS5 pre-order page is finally showing some product - at the time of writing (though you'll need to check yourself) there's no units available - though you can sign up to be notified for when the PS5 console does hit these virtual shelves.

GameStop

As a more gaming focused retailer, GameStop will no doubt be offering its fair share of PS5 pre-order slots. Plus, with all its struggles over the past few years, it may also be offering extra incentives to drive shoppers away from the bigger stores. Check for the latest pre-order information here.

PS5 pre-orders in the UK

If you're searching for PS5 pre-orders in the UK, you'll find a wide selection of retailers already offering sign up notifications, which means they'll likely be opening their books on September 17 as well. Amazon and Currys are likely to have the most stock available, but you could also sneak in with a more generalised retailer that fewer shoppers will be heading to as well.

Amazon

Amazon opened its PS5 pre-orders at 9am BST this morning, so check here for the latest stock. There will be rolling units available throughout the day, so be sure to keep checking back if you're unlucky.

Very

Very lifted the lid on its own PS5 pre-orders early this morning, and plenty have been flying off the shelves. Check here for the latest stock levels.

Currys

Currys PS5 pre-orders are also live now, which means you'll be able to get your hands on the new console from the UK's favorite tech retailer. If you're unlucky this time, be sure to check back for more stock soon.

Argos

The Argos PS5 pre-order page is simple right now, but as a less tech-focused retailer you will face a lot less competition when trying to pick up a first wave shipment. You can still register your interest for an email notification here, but note that Argos' homepage suggests it's waiting until Friday to open up pre-orders.

PS5 pre-orders in Australia

Pre-orders have officially opened Down Under, with retailers such as EB Games and JB Hi-Fi already taking orders for both PS5 consoles. You can check out the latest for early orders below, but take note – pre-orders are strictly one per customer, and some retailers require larger deposits than others.

Sony Australia (OUT OF STOCK)

While Australia's major gaming retailers have already exhausted their pre-order allocations, Sony Australia's online store has only just opened its pre-orders, which is a much better option than waiting until 2021. Sony Australia is offering free shipping on the standard PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition, which is limit one per customer. View Deal

Amazon AU (TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE)

Amazon's PS5 pre-order page is now up on the Amazon Australia store, with the chance to save an extra AU$50 off the full ticket price of AU$749 for the standard PS5 console. Interestingly, Amazon AU will only offer the PS5 Digital Edition (AU$599) once the standard PS5 allocation is gone. Also worth noting, you get AU$50 off when you pay with Zip. On top of this, Prime Members get a AU$30 promotional credit for a future eligible order when they pre-order a PS5 console.

JB Hi-Fi (PRE-ORDERS SUSPENDED)

Unlike EB Games, which requires a hefty deposit, JB Hi-Fi is only asking for a AU$50 deposit in order to secure a PS5 console pre-order, which will be a more reasonable option for many. That said, You can't trade your old PS4 Pro console in at JB, so you'll have to pay the full ticket price of AU$749 for the standard PS5 console, or AU$599 for the PS5 Digital Edition.

EB Games (NOW TAKING PRE-ORDERS FOR 2021)

Aussies can now pre-order the standard PS5 console (AU$749) or the PS5 Digital Edition (AU$599) from EB Games, with a limit of one console per customer. The retailer requires a AU$200 deposit, which is quite hefty compared to other Aussie retailers, however you have the option of bringing the price down to AU$449 for the standard console and AU$349 for the Digital Edition when you trade in your PS4 Pro. Be warned, EB's current pre-order allocation is set for 2021 delivery.

PS5 price: how much will the PS5 cost?

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has revealed the PS5 price to be $499 (£449 / AU$749.95). That puts it squarely at many price predictions in the run-up to the showcase event. What many were still unsure of, however, was the PS5 Digital Edition price. That PS5 price comes in at the same cost as the Xbox Series X price. That shouldn't come as a surprise to many, seeing as it's difficult to imagine the PS5 price exceeding $500 when it's up against the affordable spread put out by Microsoft.

However, the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition will retail for $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95, which does flag some concerns considering the Xbox Series S's $299 price tag. However, Sony has always been quick to point to its prioritization of value over price, so if you're looking for those heavy-hitting PS5 exclusives it might be worth shelling out for the more expensive console. Plus, we now know that the PS5 Digital Edition will run the same specs as the fully-fledged console, further cementing its position in the market as a high value for money option.

That means bargain hunters can still experience everything the PS5 has to offer while foregoing the opportunity to play physical PS4 and PS5 games or save cash by buying in the second-hand market. It's an excellent proposition that will certainly capture those going for sheer value for money at launch.

Not only that, but Sony also announced the PlayStation Plus Collection, a gathering of PS4's golden exclusives included in the PS Plus price moving forwards. So, if you are edging towards that cheaper PS5 price there's less of a worry of making your physical PS4 collection redundant.

PS5 vs PS4 Pro: should you upgrade?

PS5 Digital Edition price: how much will the cheaper console cost?

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 Digital Edition price comes in at $399 (£359.99 / AU$599.95), $100 more expensive than Microsoft's own offering but we are talking about the full power of the PS5 here. That means Sony's $100 discount is actually getting you a lot further than Microsoft's $200 saving. Whether this is enough to sway the budget market towards Sony, however, remains to be seen.

The PS5 Digital Edition price, then, comes in at a similar position to the PS4 Pro now, which makes sense if you're looking to get into the Sony ecosystem for the first time here. However, if you're looking to make use of the PS5's backwards compatibility, you will have to factor in the cost of rebuying your physical PS4 games. If you've already amassed a collection, then, it's worth picking up the full console and taking advantage of Sony's PS5 upgrade system.

However, Sony also announced a new perk for PS Plus members in its latest PlayStation Showcase. PS5 owners will be able to download and play a massive selection of PS4 exclusive titles with full PS5 upgrades from launch, from Uncharted 4 to The Last of Us Remastered, Ratchet and Clank to Bloodborne and God of War. So, if you're a PS Plus subscriber you'll be able to play all those golden oldies with your membership anyway.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: what we know so far

Is a PS5 pre-order worth it?

(Image credit: Sony)

With the size of Sony's supply being the centre of many online rumors, it's difficult to know whether a PS5 pre-order is necessary to securing your console for November 12. Certainly so far, we've seen PS5 pre-orders selling out blindingly fast, so if early indication is anything to go by this is a particularly popular console.

Previous reports that Sony is stockpiling ahead of a busy PS5 launch suggested parting with your cash before release might not be as crucial to netting yourself a console this year, however that came before Sony's own PlayStation-first pre-ordering system. Such a selective approach does seem to indicate that the PS5 will be limited at launch, but Sony has also previously announced an increase in manufacturing to meet expected demand.

While that may alleviate some of the pressure from those early PS5 pre-orders, however, there's no telling what availability will be like on launch day for those who don't get their early order in. The numbers look set to satisfy even pandemic-level demand, however, so if you're struggling to find the deposit for a new console right now, all might not be lost.

If you're concerned about being late to the party and you've already saved the cash in preparation, however, a PS5 pre-order is definitely worth it for peace of mind.

PS5 price: compared to the PS4

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There may be more competitive reasons we waited so long to hear about the PS5 price. When the PS4 released in 2013, PlayStation held the price announcement until the Xbox One had taken the leap first. Once the Xbox One was set at $499 / £429 with a Kinect included in every package, Sony only had to cut the PlayStation Camera from its PS4 bundles to swoop in with a $100 cheaper price tag.

It's for this competitive reason that Sony was likely holding off on its PS5 price reveal, waiting for Xbox to make the first move again or simply making sure Microsoft doesn't return the favor in 2020.

So how does the PS5 price compare to that of its predecessors? The PS4 launched for $399 / £350 / AU$599, while the PS3 launched for an astonishing $599 / £425. It was always unlikely we'd see prices reach that high in the US again, though Sony is definitely pitching above the cost of the current-gen console.

PS5 price: how much will PS5 games cost?

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Back in July, 2K Games announced that NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost $10 more than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, meaning that the standard version of the game on next-gen consoles will be an eye-watering $70 (or £60). While this seems like a huge price hike from the company, it looks like other game publishers are also considering raising their next-gen prices, meaning some PS5 games could cost you $70.

2K Games was the first publisher to commit to next-gen game pricing, with Activision following suit in pricing Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's PS5 edition also at $70. But, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, research company IDG revealed that even more publishers are considering raising the base price of PS5 and Xbox Series X games to $70 - a $10 increase over current game pricing.

"The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006, when it went from $49.99 to $59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation," IDG President and CEO Yoshio Osaki told GamesIndustry.biz. "During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up."

As Osaki explains, the cost of producing games for next-gen consoles has increased by between 200% and 300%. In terms of sustainability, a price hike (while difficult for consumers to digest) makes sense from a business point of view. The price of games cannot remain the same when developing these games is more costly than ever before - that's inflation for you.

"Even with the increase to $69.99 for next-gen, that price increase from 2005 to 2020 next-gen is only up 17%, far lower than the other comparisons," Osaki says. "While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction."

According to Osaki, the consensus among the major publishers IDG works with is that the consumer cost of games needs to increase.

We don't expect this price hike to affect all PS5 and Xbox Series X games. Ubisoft has already confirmed that it won’t charge more for next-gen games and 2K Games has since confirmed that this price hike won't be implemented for all its PS5 and Xbox Series X games. However, Sony has confirmed the price of its Worldwide Studios games will cost from $49.99 (about £39/AU$68) to $69.99 (about £54/AU$96) on PS5, a lean increase on PS4 prices.

PS5 bundle deals: what to expect on day one

(Image credit: Sony)

We now have more of an idea about what PS5 bundle deals may look like on day one and FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 look like a solid bets for pre-order bundles.

We'd look to the season regulars for a safe bet as well, with the likes of Call of Duty consistently occupying bundle stock over the holiday season, so expect to see the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War to make its way into a few bundles.

