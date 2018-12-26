The best Australian Boxing day 2018 sales and deals

We've had only a month to recover from the excitement that was the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but there's one last big discount session that you can capitalise on to score all the latest tech at a reduced price.

Now that Christmas has been wrapped up for another year, practically every store in Australia has decked its halls with sales and offers that will last all the way to the end of December.

Read more: Dell 24 Gaming Monitor

In case you've woken up a little dusty, tired and hung over this morning, let us remind you that it's Boxing Day, meaning there's a bucketload of savings to be had on practically everything you can buy. However, we'd recommend avoiding the stress and hassle of brick-and-mortar retail by simply staying with us right here to score yourself a cool piece of gadgetry right from the comfort of your couch.

Australia's TechRadar team has its finger on the pulse of the Boxing Day sales and has listed all the best deals available on consume tech right here, saving you not just money but time and energy as well.

Gaming gear

PlayStation Pro 4 | $479 (was $559) Get the latest 1TB game console from Sony for $120 off this Boxing Day. This excellent bargain that we saw over the Black Friday weekend is back on Amazon, giving you the chance to save some cash to splurge on the latest game titles.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB | $263.20 (was $329) If you want to dive into Sony’s excellent array of console exclusives and award-winning gaming titles, then this is the cheapest price we’ve found on a PS4 Slim. Using the code PLUGIT20 at checkout, you get an extra 20% off the price, netting you the console for only $263.20, but hurry because the offer ends December 28.

View Deal

PlayStation VR starter pack | $229 (was $549) If you've been waiting for the right time to get into the world of virtual reality, this might be it. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the PSVR. It's a great bargain if you just want to experience what VR is like before investing in games. The headset ships with the all-essential camera and VR Worlds.View Deal

PlaySation VR Mega Pack | $469.95 (was $649) Jump right into the deep end of virtual reality by not just snagging the headset and camera but also five games as well. The Mega Pack from Sony comes with The Elder Scrolls V, Skyrim VR, Astrobot Rescue Mission, Doom VFR, PlayStation VR Worlds, and the Wipeout Omega Collection. While this isn't the cheapest price on this amazing bundle, it's still not a bad bargain.View Deal

PlayStation Classic | $87 (was $149) Step back in time to the original console that started it all. The latest version of the PlayStation Classic console brings back the form factor of the original but adds some oomph into the performance. It comes preloaded with 20 games and is currently the cheapest it's has been since launch earlier this year.View Deal

Call of Duty: WWII | $9 (was $36) You can score one of the latest and greatest titles in the popular Call of Duty franchise for a hell of a saving right now. At Amazon Australia, you can knock the price down from $36 to only $9 on either the PlayStation 4 , Xbox One or PC version of the game.

View Deal

God of War (PS4) | $25 (was $99) Take a journey through Norse mythology and take on your foes in this third-person action-adventure. While Sony has slapped a price tag of nearly $100 on the title, you can save plenty on Amazon and get the PS4 game for just $25.View Deal

Laptops, PCs & peripherals

Dell Inspiron 7000 15-inch laptop | $1,199 (was $1,999) With a 512GB SSD, Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, the new 15-inch Dell Inspiron 7000 is a powerful everyday laptop and media hub, and is even more of a score with a 40% ($800) discount. You can also nab the 13-inch Inspiron 7000 for 40% off, bringing it down to $1,379 with the same processor and storage but double the RAM (16GB) and integrated GPU.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 370 2-in-1 | $1,199 (was $2,449) While it may not be the latest model, Lenovo is discounting its ThinkPad Yoga 370 2-in-1 to less than half its original price when you check out using the code BOXINGDAY. This tablet/laptop hybrid is sporting a 7th-gen Intel Core i7-7500U CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD (expandable with a microSD port), and 13-inch Full HD touchscreen.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E580 laptop | $1,099 (was $1,999) For the business-minded and the everyday laptop user alike, the ThinkPad E580 laptop is an excellent choice and greatly reduced ($900 off) at Lenovo. This E580 comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-8550U, a 15-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus C302 Chromebook Flip Notebook | $650 (was $899) Here at TechRadar we reckon the Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, and if you shop at Amazon Australia you can score yourself a neat $250 off the retail price. With a convertible design, a 1080p display, 32GB of on-board memory and 4GB RAM, this is an excellent middle-ground between a laptop and tablet.

View Deal

Acer IPS 37.5-inch Ultra Wide QHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor | $1,259 (was $1,499) With a whopping 3,840 x 1,600 (QHD) resolution, FreeSync compatibility, and a 100% sRGB colour gamut, this curved 21:9 cinema display is the ultimate in gaming monitors. Considering Amazon Australia already had an excellent price on this ultra wide gaming monitor from Acer, saving an extra $240 makes the offer all the more enticing.

View Deal

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $153.40 (was $248) Samsung’s EVO line of SSDs are a staple recommendation when it comes to the world of storage. Considering the usual cost of 1TB SSDs, the chance to save almost $100 is nothing to be sniffed at. By using eBay’s PLUGIT20 code at checkout, you can take the price down to $198.40, but you can also get $45 cashback from Samsung if you redeem within 28 days of purchasing (offer valid until December 28).

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate (2018) Gaming Keyboard | $79.20 (was $170) Razer has been long-known for its top-notch gaming peripheral gear, and the BlackWidow Ultimate gaming keyboard is no exception with its Green switches, water- and dust-resistance, and individually lit keys. You can save almost $100 from the retail price of this Razer gaming keyboard by using the code PLUGIT20 at eBay’s checkout.

View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Microsoft Surface Go (64GB / 4GB) | $498 (was $599) Microsoft's latest affordable tablet is cheaper still on the Microsoft Store, with $101 saved on the purchase. It runs on an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor and features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board flash storage, giving you plenty of power on a very portable device.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) | $398 (was $445) This is the latest iteration of the popular and relatively affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A. This 10.5-inch Android tablet has been given a performance boost and lets you enjoy streaming on its 16:9 display. Harvey Norman currently has the cheapest price on the 32GB Wi-Fi edition of the tablet in black for $47 off.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 smartphone | $290 (was $399) When it comes to budget smartphones, the Moto G-series has been a sure bet for the last few generations, and the G6 is no exception. With an updated glass-back and slim bezel aesthetic, the G6 is both capable and sleek, and if you grab it from Amazon you can save over $100 on its retail cost.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) | $1,079 (was $1,349) Need to upgrade to a new smartphone? Samsung's latest flagship is on sale at Harvey Norman. You can save $270 on the Sunrise Gold and the Lilac Purple 64GB handsets and get yourself one of the best Android phones on the market today.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) | $929 (was $1,199) Don't want a plus-sized handset? Then you can get the regular sized Galaxy S9 smartphone from Harvey Norman for less. It is, however, only the Sunrise Gold option at this price, but it's $270 cheaper than the usual RRP, making it an excellent purchase.

Amazon Kindle e-reader | $89 (was $109) The basic edition of Amazon's popular e-reader is already quite affordable, but this 6-inch tablet is currently cheaper still with $20 saved over the Boxing Day sale. That's a great bargain for avid readers looking for an easy way to carry their entire library around with them.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | from $179 (was from $199) The latest iteration of the Kindle Paperwhite is now waterproof and also comes in a version that offers more than just 8GB of onboard storage. While the basic model is down to just $179, you can also save on the 32GB version, which is down to $199 from $229.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa | $198 (was $249) This is the cheapest we've seen on the Apple Watch-esque smartwatch from Fitbit. While it's always been an affordable option, it's cheaper still at Harvey Norman for Boxing Day. So stay active and keep up with all your calls and notifications right from your wrist in the new year.View Deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier | $299 (was $499) This smart-looking wearable is feature-packed and rugged, keeping tabs on your fitness regime as well as keeping you updated on all your calls and notifications for $200 less than its usual RRP.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S (Silver with black band) | $549 (was $699) One of the high-end and excellent multi-sport trackers has become more affordable with $150 (21%) shaved off its usual RRP. The Garmin Fenix FS will not only clock your fitness regime, but offers a Chroma display that's visible even in sunlight, is waterproof up to 100m and will keep you going in the right direction thanks to its built-in compass. Also, did we mention it looks good on the wrist as well?View Deal

Home entertainment

Amazon Fire TV Stick | $49 (was $69) For those who don't have a smart TV with all the streaming apps built in, one of the easier ways to do so would be to use a Fire TV Stick. This little gadget from Amazon gives you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and more for just $49 during the Boxing Day sales, saving you $20.View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV | $1,716 (was $2,145) If you’re chasing a 4K OLED Smart TV, they aren’t gonna be found for cheap, but with eBay’s PLUGIT20 code, you can shave off a neat $429 from this Panasonic model on VideoPro’s eBay store. Just be sure to add the code at checkout and get in before December 28 (or before stock runs out).

View Deal

Soniq E55S14A 55-inch 4K smart TV | $399 (was $545) If you thought you'd need to spend a lot of money to buy a 4K smart telly, think again. There's a 55-inch option available on Amazon right now that's truly affordable. It's a Soniq TV that features a borderless frame and a sleek design for under $400.View Deal

Sony HT-Z9RF 5.1ch sound bar | $899 (was $1,499) This premium 5.1channel sound bar from Sony boasts 500W of power along with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio from the new Vertical Surround Engine. It promises big sound that you can enjoy if you've picked up a brand-new telly recently and enjoy your favourite flicks and shows over a great home theatre setup. And it's yours for $600 than its usual RRP at Bing Lee.View Deal

Cameras

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | $2,885 (was $3,099) This is one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market today and while it does cost a pretty penny, VideoPro can save you $214 on the purchase. In addition, you get a $200 gift card via redemption from Sony, so be sure to register the snapper online to save more.View Deal

Nikon D3500 + AF-P 18-55 VR lens | $478 (was $749) This excellent entry-level snapper was on sale on Black Friday for lesser but a saving of $150 on this already affordable camera kit is still a good bargain, especially considering it's a very recent addition to Nikon's DSLR line-up. And it's one of the best offers you'll see on this kit, thanks to Harvey Norman.View Deal

Nikon D5600 + 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses | $848 ($748 after cashback, was $999) A single lens kit for the Nikon D5600 is usually just under the $1K mark, but Harvey Norman has thrown in a zoom lens as well and shaved off about $200 off the price. Add to that Nikon's own cashback offer and you're saving a packet on this kit, making it a sensible purchase if you're after a great mid-level DSLR.View Deal

Canon EOS 200D + EFS 18-55mm f/4-5.6 STM lens | $499 (was $699) It's one of the best entry-level DSRLs you can currently get and it's feature-packed, light and compact, as well as affordable, especially now with Camera House offer $200 off on the kit. That's 29% off the actual RRP. View Deal

Canon EOS 800D + EFS 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens | $748 (was $1,399) If you'd like an entry-level DSLR that comes with a few more bells and whistles than the EOS 200D mentioned above, consider this EOS 800D kit. It's a well-rounded and easy-to-use snapper that's got a 45-point autofocus system and a 24MP sensor. And it's the cheapest right now on Amazon.View Deal

GoPro Hero5 Session | $179 (was $329) This action camera might be a couple of generations old but it's still a darn good choice for capturing this season's (mis)adventures in stunning 4K video quality. And it's really quite affordable on Amazon this Boxing Day, so be sure to not miss out on the opportunity.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | $259 (was $299) It's not a massive discount but this is the best price you can get on the affordable version of the latest GoPro action camera. Digital Camera Warehouse has shaved off $40 from the usual RRP, but you will need to wait till January for fresh stock. If you can be patient, this is a good bargain.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver | $379 (was $449) The mid-range GoPro from the latest line-up of action cameras is also on sale this Boxing Day, and unlike the Hero7 White mentioned above, is currently in stock. So if you'd like an affordable 4K action camera immediately, Digital Camera Warehouse can save you $70.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) | $1,590 (was $1,799) Keen on aerial photography? The DJI Mavic Pro is currently on sale at VideoPro with a cool $209 shaved off the Fly More Combo pack, giving you additional batteries, propellers and more for much less. A pro-level 4K drone for that price is a pretty good offer.View Deal

Personal audio

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphone II | $220 (was $299) There's no noise cancelling here, yet you'll get Bose's signature sound quality and up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge from these Bluetooth cans. You can even link two different devices to these headphones so you can stay connected to your phone for calls while watching a video on a tablet. You can get either the black colour option or the white pair for $79 shaved off the RRP.View Deal

Nuraphone wireless headphones | $374.25 (was $499) This is the only set of cans you can get today that will automatically adjust to your way of listening to tunes. That means you get fabulous sound from a comfortable set of over-ear headphones, and for $124 shaved off the actual RRP.View Deal

JBL E65BT noise-cancelling headphones | $179 (was $269) While premium noise cancelling cans offer you more features than the more affordable ones, JBL has an enticing option that offers you plenty for less. The E65BT wireless NC headphones is currently $90 off at Bing Lee, giving you up to 15 hours of battery life, the ability to connect 2 devices and 2-hour quick charge.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 | $88 (was $149) Need a small Bluetooth speaker that not only gives you big sound but plenty of battery life as well? Well, the Flip 4 from JBL delivers just that at an affordable price point. With 14 hours of playback and sound that's wonderfully deep and bassy, this is a great buy at just $88 from Bing Lee. View Deal

Smart home

Google Home | $138 (was $199) One of the cheaper prices on the 'Strayan-speaking smart home speaker from Google is from Harvey Norman this Boxing Day. So if you haven't yet got into home automation, perhaps now is a good time to start with prices dropping to tempting and affordable levels.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) | $59 (was $79) This is Amazon's latest (2018) puck-like smart speaker with a slightly new look and improved sound. It's also one of the cheapest ways to set up home automation, especially since the already-affordable device is cheaper still with $20 off on Amazon.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (8-inch) | $178 (was $299) Add a screen to your smart speaker and you get way more functionality out of the device, and one of the best smart displays you can currently buy is from Lenovo. Not only is the screen great, you also get good sound. And it's currently the cheapest at Harvey Norman with over $120 off the RRP. You also get a bonus Google Home Mini with the purchase.View Deal

Google Home Hub | $188 (was $219) If you'd like a Google smart display instead of a Lenovo, then for another $10 more than the Lenovo option mentioned above, you can score the Google Home Hub from Harvey Norman. While it might be a more expensive option than the Lenovo Smart Display, it is a darn good bargain.View Deal

JBL Link 10 smart speaker | $129 (was $229) This Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker from JBL has the advantage of being portable, quite unlike the original Google Home which is tethered to the wall by its power cable. You get up to 5 hours of playback and decent sound quality from this JBL speaker, and for $100 off at Bing Lee – available in white and in black colour options.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit (Edison screw E27) | $179.90 (was $255) Want to add some colour to your mood? Then you need a smart lighting system that can match your every hue. This starter kit has two bulbs that emit either white light or change colours, all controlled by an app. You also get the Hue Bridge and to connect to your home network. And you get to save over $75 on the pack.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit (Edison screw E27) | $119. 90 (was $178) Switch your lights on and off with a smart lighting kit, and the Philips Hue range is your best choice. With the White Ambiance starter kit, you get two bulbs which can change the colour temperature of the light to suit your mood, and you get a dimmer switch along with the Hue Bridge. And it's down to just under $120 a pop.View Deal

Home appliances

iRobot Roomba 890 | $769 (was $899) Autonomous robot vacuums are slowly but surely becoming commonplace in many households around the country. You can also gift yourself more time to do other things you love more than vacuuming by grabbing the excellent iRobot Roomba 890 for $130 less from Amazon.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | $594 (was $699) Want a powerful vacuum cleaner that doesn't disappoint? Then the way to go is with one of Dyson's many options and, right now at David Jones, you can save $105 on the V8 Absolute cordless handstick. View Deal

What to expect on Boxing Day

Some of Australia’s biggest brands and retailers will most definitely be offering up some amazing discounts on their products.

Microsoft and Sony Australia are sure to serve up some excellent discounts, so expect some enticing bargains on Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles, 4K TVs and mirrorless cameras, to name a few.

Last year we saw JB Hi-Fi host huge savings right at the end of the year, with heaps of discounts across a range of products, including TVs, headphones, computers and much more.

Lenovo and Dell will not be left behind either. You can expect to save plenty on PC desktops, laptops and 2-in-1 hybrids from both manufacturers.

With Harvey Norman, you could snag yourself a great PS4 bundle with ample savings, or even get yourself a camera, like a GoPro, for cheaper than usual.

David Jones and Myer will also have their big sales going on Boxing Day, so prepare to snag a premium tech product for less.

EB Games and The Gamesmen also had Boxing Day sales last year that saw a huge variety of bestselling games, consoles and accessories go on sale.

And then there's Amazon Australia. After impressing over our first ever Prime Day sale and the more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains, we're hoping to see the online marketplace throw some excellent deals our way this Boxing Day.

So whether you’re looking to save money on a new computer, gaming gear or smart home tech, we’ll be here to help you navigate through the frenzy that are the Boxing Day sales in Australia.

Last year's best deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop i5 | 8GB | 256GB for $1,439.20 (was $1,999) Considering this ultrabook topped our list for 2017, scoring a $560 discount is nothing to sniff at. Keep an eye on eBay for its variety of discount codes and specific store sales that will help bring big ticket items down in price!



Xbox One S 500GB console with 3 games for $279 While the Xbox One X was freshly launched this time last year, it's been around the traps long enough to start seeing some decent savings and bundles. Just like we saw some excellent multi-game bundles on the One S last year, we expect much the same will happen with the One X in 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for $903.20 (was $1,399) Although Apple's flagship handsets seem to dodge any form of discount in the sales periods, we quite often see the latest and greatest from Samsung get reduced rather significantly. Considering this smartphone giant is set to release its new line of flagships in February, we'll likely see quite a discount on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 range.

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II for $399.95 (was $499.95) There's no denying the popularity of the Bose QC 35s and their barely-altered sequel. Similarly ,there's no denying the certainty of them going on sale at one store or another whenever a sales period rolls around. We saw them for as little as half price during the Black Friday period, so we imagine another deal of the same calibre will land for Boxing Day.