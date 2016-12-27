Your smart Samsung TV is about to get a lot more personalized

If you've got a Samsung smart TV at home - maybe you've just unwrapped one for Christmas - then you're in line for a software upgrade that'll make it smarter than ever, with the emphasis on personalization.

Three new features will be added from the start of 2017, covering sports, music and a new "TV Plus" upgrade for the EPG guide. The idea is that your TV gets you know you better and saves you valuable time you would otherwise spend scrolling through menus.

"At Samsung, one of our top priorities is ensuring that we are closely in tune with what consumers want and need from their smart devices and electronics," gushed the company's Won Jin Lee . Parts of the new-look system will be shown off at CES 2017 , which starts next week.

Sports, music and more

The Sports part of the upgrade gives you instant access to news and results from your favorite teams, while the Music section will bring up personalized recommendations across apps like Spotify, Deezer and Vevo. You'll also be able to quickly identify any song playing in a movie or TV show.

It's not clear when or where the Sports functionality will appear, but it sounds distinctly US-based. The Music component is set to arrive in France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US at some undefined point in the future.

Then there's the TV Plus bit, which means more TV-on-demand from a variety of video streaming sources. It's already up and running in parts of Asia and the US, and is going to be coming to Europe in April 2017.