Xiaomi Mi 6 survives rigorous durability tests

JerryRigEverything is known for his slightly off the ordinary videos on YouTube, where he makes new devices go through durability tests. This time, the subject was the Mi 6, where he tried bending it and scratching it. And the results were pretty surprising. While he put enough power to bend pretty much any other phone, much to our astonishment, the Mi 6 lived to tell the tale.

He was a bit skeptical, wondering whether the Mi 6 would be as bad as the predecessor, only to be surprised later. This goes to show that Xiaomi has put in a lot of work with its new flagship, not just in terms of internal hardware, but also with regards to durability and other features.

Read: Xiaomi clarifies the omission of the headphone jack with the Mi 6

It will be interesting to see what the company will have to say about this test. But it goes without saying that Xiaomi will use this to market Mi 6 in the months to come. The handset is yet to make its way to India and is only available in China at the moment. Keeping this in mind, some good PR like this could go a long way in helping the company appeal to the masses.

Some reports have suggested that the Mi 6 will hit the Indian markets by June or July this year. We’re still waiting for official confirmation from the company, though.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top deals on smartphones

Hardware specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 6:

Display: 5.15-inch Full HD (1920x1080) panel

Dimensions: 145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5mm, 168 grams

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 835

Camera: 12MP dual-rear cameras, 8MP front camera

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64/128GB (no card slot)

OS: Android 7.1.1

Battery: 3,350mAh

Connectivity: 4G LTE