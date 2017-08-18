Xbox One X 'Project Scorpio Edition' could be on the way

Microsoft might be readying a special Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, if leaks on two German retail websites are to be believed.

The listings, which appear to have been taken down, seemingly reveal a unique version of the 4K-capable console is on the way. Project Scorpio, you may remember, was the codename of the Xbox One X before it was called that, so this new version appears to be a nod to those origins.

XboxDynasty.de, which made today's discovery, gathered up some photos of the console from one retail site, which you can see below.

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition looks to feature a blacked-out controller with 'Project Scorpio' running down the middle in an electric green font. The console itself is tattooed with the same marking, and it appears to have a textured, mesh-y finish that's unlike the matte plastic casing of the standard Xbox One X.

Image 1 of 4 Credit: XboxDynasty.de Image 2 of 4 Credit: XboxDynasty.de Image 3 of 4 Credit: XboxDynasty.de Image 4 of 4 Credit: XboxDynasty.de

This special Xbox One X is likely a limited-run console similar to the Day One Edition that Microsoft released for the Xbox One.

The Day One Edition featured flashy accents that set it apart from the regular Xbox One, including "Day One 2013" stamped on the controller. Microsoft also released a Day One achievement for those who purchased the console.

Microsoft is gearing up for a big weekend, where it will reveal Xbox One X pre-orders info during its Gamescom 2017 press event, going down this Sunday, August 20, at 9pm CEST / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

It's rumored pre-orders will open following the event. If Microsoft announces the Project Scorpio Edition during Gamescom, there's a high chance you can pre-order one for yourself come Sunday, too.

Via The Verge; Top image credit: XboxDynasty.de