TED and Moshi Monsters creators celebrated at T3 awards

The winners of the T3 Gadget Awards presented by Ford SYNC were announced at a prestigious event in London tonight, with many a gadget given a gong.

In order to make sure that it won't just be technology that takes over the world in an apocalypse, a brace of awards were given to some of the greatest technology pioneers in the world today.

Picking up the Outstanding Contribution To Tech award at the event was Michael Acton Smith.

Smith's biggest success is that of Moshi Monsters, officially the most-licensed property in the UK, with the game garnering over 80 million users in 150 countries. Couple this with his co-founding of gift retailer Firebox and creation of alternate reality game Perplex City, Smith is one of UK's biggest tech talents.

Speaking about the awards, Smith said: "I'm honoured to have received this award from T3. It's been an incredible journey so far and I'm excited and looking forward to what the future brings!"

TED talks

The award for T3 Tech Legend went to Chris Anderson.

Anderson, who founded Future the media company behind T3 and TechRadar 18 years ago, has managed to establish TED as one of the world's best non-profit conferences – getting speakers from all walks of life to talk about technology, entertainment and design.

Anderson said about the award: "I'm surprised, delighted and honoured by this news. T3 has long been one of my favorite magazines and I'm tickled pink they would do this - even if the truth is that the award should go to the large numbers of people around the world who have collectively taken TED from being a small conference to a broader celebration of transformative technologies and ideas."

