5 things to help you unplug this weekend

We've all had that feeling. The early morning groggy regret of staying up far too late playing Hearthstone, Facebooking or checking emails. The wistful sigh as we trawl through Instagram, looking at some beautiful person standing chopping wood against a log cabin backdrop. Watching The Walking Dead thinking, "I could do that, I could survive unplugged when it all goes to hell and back".

Many New Year's resolutions have been made and broken, to swear off technology as we passionately declare ourselves over it. Becoming a neo-Luddite is actually quite appealing these days, but it's much harder to unplug in a wired world in which everyone else is still so connected. So it's left to weekend warriors to find new ways of getting away from it all.

If you hate the idea of unplugging completely or you're simply trying to cut down on screen time, here are a few alternatives to what to try when you're tired of tech: