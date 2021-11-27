We found 16 cheap Walmart Black Friday deals under $50 you can't miss

We've spent the last 48 hours or so constantly trawling the web for all the best Walmart Black Friday deals (you can thank us later), and while there's a huge amount on offer, many people haven't got $1,000 to spend on a new TV - even if it is half price.

So, here we've rounded up all the best cheap Black Friday deals we could find that come in under $50, and some are as low as $15!

We've got kitchen gadgets, perfect presents for little ones, super-useful items you might simply not have had the chance to pick up yet, and even this year's surprise restroom bestseller - you'll know which one we mean when you get to it!

If you're on a budget, these are just about the best Black Friday deals available from Walmart this year, and all you need to do is keep scrolling to find out. If you're keen for more live info, check out out Black Friday deals live blog for up-to-the-minute posts on the latest deals from al retailers.

Walmart Black Friday deals under $50

1. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $31 1. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $31 $15 at Walmart

Save $16 - A blender for $15? Yes, please! Walmart's Black Friday sale has a massive 50% discount on the top-rated Magic Bullet - a personal blender that's ideal for anyone trying to portion soups, smoothies, and more. Simply load up the cup, attach the blades, and twist to operate for super quick blends.

2. Luxe Bidet Fresh Water Bidet Attachment: $25 at Walmart 2. Luxe Bidet Fresh Water Bidet Attachment: $25 at Walmart

Add a fresh water bidet to your toilet for just $25 with this unique Black Friday deal at Walmart. The Luxe bidet features a dual-nozzle, and the attachment uses fresh water to reduce toilet paper use and increase hygiene - win/win.

3. Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display with Google Assistant: $99.98 3. Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display with Google Assistant: $99.98 $49.98 at Walmart

Save $50 - Google's smart screen is the perfect option for placing in the kitchen or any other communal space, and with the integrated Google Assistant you'll be able to ask it questions, display recipes and videos, and generally assist you day-to-day. At (just) better than half price, it's a steal.

4. AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity: $99 4. AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity: $99 $49 at Walmart

This just dropped $10 overnight - Walmart now has the best-selling AncestryDNA kit on sale for just $49. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this genetic testing kit, which can trace your DNA back to over 1,500 regions from around the world.

5. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with Walmart Exclusive SteelBook | PS4: $59.99 5. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with Walmart Exclusive SteelBook | PS4: $59.99 $25 at Walmart

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is great fun and will have you toe-tapping your way through battles. Considering it's not been out long, it's a welcome surprise to see Walmart discount the title by almost $35 - and it comes with a steel book.

6. Philips One By Sonicare battery toothbrush: $24.95 6. Philips One By Sonicare battery toothbrush: $24.95 $14.95 at Walmart

Save $10: This stylish electric travel toothbrush is $10 off as part of Walmart's Black Friday Sale. Small enough to fit inside a purse or doppler bag, it includes a travel case and one AAA battery. Plus, it comes in four fun colors.

$59.99 7. VTech KidiZoom Kids' Smartwatch DX3: $59.99 $36.298 at Walmart

Save $23 - Get 'em started early with this award-winning kids' smartwatch from VTech. With a number of active movement games and fun education activities, a flashlight, camera with video and selfie function as well as a school mode which limits the device to only displaying the time, it's a great bit of starter tech before they're old enough to have a smartphone.

8. Hyper Tough 5500 Lumen Diamond Plate LED Shop Light: 8. Hyper Tough 5500 Lumen Diamond Plate LED Shop Light: $29.98 $14.00 at Walmart

Save $16 - If you've got a garage or workshop, you'll know how essential it is to have good lighting. From finding that elusive 10mm socket in the depths of your engine to the woodscrew you dropped the sea of shavings, a good shop light is essential - and at $14, it doesn't have to break the bank, either.

9. Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 9. Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 $50 at Walmart

Save $30 - Walmart is bundling together three different sets at a reduced price: they are Obi Wan's hut and the Sand Speeder from the original Star Wars, and the Mustafar showdown from Revenge of the Sith. An odd bundle, sure, but it's a pretty good price cut.



10. Xbox Controller: $59.99 10. Xbox Controller: $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - You can never have enough Xbox controllers, especially if you're planning on Halo evenings soon. These never usually go down in price, so it's a perfect time to snap one up for the collection.

11. PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 11. PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart is offering a hefty $20 discount n 12 months of PS Plus. It's the same offer seen at Best Buy and GameStop right now so, if stock runs out, you can pick up the same offer at those retailers.

$12.00 12. Classic Jenga: $12.00 $7.00 at Walmart

Save $5 - Take it back to the old-school with some stackable bits of wood. Hasbro's game of strategy and delicate digits is timeless, and Walmart is matching the best price available for Jenga right now. Just don't blame us when someone starts throwing the blocks at you when they lose.

$39.99 13. Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit + Special Effects & Phone Mount: $39.99 $20.00 at Walmart

Save $20 - Avid TikTokers and YouTubers pay close attention. If you're looking to improve video production quality, then this ring light's 3 white light settings offer great illumination, while the 12 RGB colors offer all sorts of cool effects. We reckon at full price it's a bit expensive, but with 50% off it's a steal.

14. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 14. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 $24.97 at Walmart

$10 off: For anyone who thinks iced coffee season is all-year round, this deal is for you. This machine will brew your favorite drinks in under four minutes. It's also quite eco-friendly – it includes a reusable tumbler and doesn't require any pods to brew. Nab it for $10 off while you can.

15. Roku LE: $30 15. Roku LE: $30 $15 at Walmart

Save $15 - This special edition Roku LE offers the 1080p streaming (and upscaling from 720p) of the entry-level Roku Express and it's getting a massive 50% discount at Walmart's Black Friday sale. There's no fancy 4K or HDR capability, but it gets the job done.

16. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle $85 16. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle $85 $48 at Walmart

Save $37 - This is a record-low price for our favourite instant camera. The Mini 7 is easy to use, includes a pop-out lens barrel for selfies and takes Instax Mini film - which is more affordable than its Polaroid equivalent. This special bundle at Walmart makes a great gift for anyone looking to dabble in instant photography. This great value bundle comes with 10 packs of Instax Mini Film, plus a magnetic frame, curved frame, pegs and an Instax photo album - that's more than enough ways to display your finest snaps.

