Walmart's best pre-Black Friday TV deals: 4K TVs starting at just $160

If you're looking to score a pre-Black Friday TV deal, then you've come to the right place. The retail giant Walmart is running an 'Early Access Sale' with massive savings on 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. This is an excellent opportunity to snag a TV bargain before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday begins.



Our top Walmart Black Friday TV deal is the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for $697.99. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart TV.



The Samsung QLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream TV. The 55-inch TV is part of Samsung's QLED lineup, which means you'll experience a cinema-like picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. You can watch movies and TV shows in stunning 4K UHD resolution with ultra-bright colors thanks to the Quantum Dots, which produces over a billion shades. The Samsung TV includes smart capabilities with a universal guide so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon video from the home screen of your TV. The Samsung television also features Ambient Mode, which allows your TV to blend-in seamlessly to your home by displaying art or personal photos.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV $1,199.99 $697.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $500 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV. The QLED TV delivers a premium picture experience with Quantum Dot technology which results in bright, bold colors with over a billion different shades.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below that include a range of different sizes and specifications. We don't know how long Walmart will have the TVs on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Walmart pre-Black Friday TV deals:

Element 40-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $248 $159.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Element 40-inch smart TV is on sale for just $159.99. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a feature-rich mid-size TV then look no further than the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $6,49.99 $498 at Walmart

Get the LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $498. The smart TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are currently going on.



You can also shop for more upcoming offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.



Learn more about the November sale event with our guide to Black Friday 2019: the date and early predictions list.