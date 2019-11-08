Walmart wins Black Friday before it's even begun with this crazy $280 laptop deal

Intel has finally released its 10-nanometer (nm) processors for laptops, Walmart has a stellar deal on a laptop from HP that's rocking Intel's new tech ahead of Black Friday.

The latest HP 14 Laptop is available at Walmart right now at a considerable price slash, bringing 10nm performance and improved battery life to the masses. It's yet another incredible laptop deal as part of the early Walmart Black Friday sale.

HP 14 Laptop (Core i3) is $469 $279 at Walmart

This 14-inch laptop from HP has the latest Intel Core i3 CPU using the stronger 10nm process. For $190 off, this laptop includes a 720p display, 128GB SSD and 4GB – that's a bonkers deal.View Deal

As you can clearly see, this is a potentially highly powerful laptop for an incredible price. Between the 10nm processor and speedy 128GB solid-state drive, you're bound to trounce your workloads, and it will handle streaming the latest movies and TV shows with ease.

This is undoubtedly one of the most powerful laptops we've seen for under $300, and will be tough to beat during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

