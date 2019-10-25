Walmart will give you a free game if you buy a Nintendo Switch before Black Friday

While bundle deals are nothing new, they remain the best way to save some money when buying a new system - I mean what’s a new console without something to play on it, right?

Some of the best bundle deals happen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Walmart is getting a jump on the deal days with a Nintendo Switch bundle that pairs a console with your choice of a game for $330 (a savings of $30).

The list of games you can choose from includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Party. Walmart is also throwing in a bonus Switch accessory that includes an Ematic Nintendo Switch or a PowerA Stealth Case Kit.

Nintendo Switch with a game of your choice $359 $330 at Walmart

Looking to get something a bit more... powerful? Walmart also has a pre-Black Friday deals on the Xbox One S that see the system paired with Call of Duty Modern Warfare for $249. Definitely worth checking out if you're buying for an older gamer this year.