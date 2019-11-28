Stellar iPhone deal: $450 off the iPhone 11, XS, XR and iPhone X during Black Friday sale

If you're looking to save on an iPhone this holiday season, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's Black Friday sale is officially underway, and the retailer is offering a cant-be-missed deal on Apple's flagship phones.

Walmart is offering up to $450 in eGift cards when you purchase a new phone on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon device payment plan. You must act fast though, this online promotion runs from 10 PM EST November 27 to 6 PM EST November 28. If you miss this window, fear not - Walmart is also running the promotion from December 1 to December 2, for its Cyber Monday sale.



You can receive a $300 eGift Card with your purchase and activation of the newly-released iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, a $400 eGift Card with the iPhone XR, and best for last, a $450 eGift Card when you buy an iPhone XS. The digital gift cards will be emailed within 24 hours of phone activation to be used on future purchases.

Black Friday iPhone deals are rare, and we predict this promotion from Walmart will be one of the best offers available. Keep in mind, to qualify, you must activate your new phone with AT&T or Verizon and sign up for a 24-month or 30-month installment payment plan. And no, you can't instantly use the gift card to pay for the iPhone, but if you're this deep in Black Friday shopping, we're sure you can find other deals to use it on.

Walmart Black Friday iPhone deals:

iPhone 11, 64GB | Receive a $300 in eGift Cards with activation

Walmart is offering a $300 eGift Card with your purchase of the all-new Apple iPhone 11. You must activate your phone on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon plan and you'll receive the Walmart gift card via ema­­il within 24 hours of phone activation.

iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB | Receive a $300 eGift Card with activation

Get a $300 in eGift Card from Walmart with your purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, gray or midnight green.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 512GB | Receive a $300 eGift Card with activation

Buy the massive iPhone 11 Pro Max and get a $300 eGift Card with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and offers a 512GB storage option.

iPhone XS, 64GB | Receive a $450 eGift Card with activation

Walmart is offering a $450 eGift Card with your purchase of the iPhone XS when you activate with Verizon or AT&T. The 64GB iPhone features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and is available in silver, grey or gold.

iPhone XR, 64GB | Receive a $400 eGift Card with activation

Get a $400 eGift Card with your purchase of the iPhone XR with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The solid iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in six different fun color choices.

Paying in-store? There’s more to save

If you prefer to buy in-store, don’t worry - the deal still applies and lasts from November 28 (Black Friday) through December 1.

Best of all, you can instantly knock down the price if you trade in your old phone, though the criteria’s a bit strict, only applying to Samsung Note 9 512GB phones or iPhone 8 Plus 256GB phones on AT&T or Verizon. Here’s all the fine print , just in case.

