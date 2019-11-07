Walmart Black Friday TV sale: early deals include up to 40% off Samsung 4K TVs

Walmart's Black Friday early access sale is still going strong with deep discounts on best-selling items. The retail giant is dropping new price cuts every day, and today's new deals include Samsung 4K TVs. You can save up to 40% off on a wide range of Samsung TVs that start at just $227.99.



Our top Walmart TV deal is the Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV that's on sale for $477.99. That's a $320 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD TV. The 65-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place using the Samsung remote. You can also control other smart home devices from your TV by downloading the SmartThings app. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with sharp contrasts and vibrant colors thanks to the PurColor technology. The Samsung TV will also look good in your home thanks to the ultra-slim design and clean cable solution.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features a slim design and includes smart capabilities so you can stream from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more.

View Deal

Shop more of Walmart's early access TV deals below that include a variety of different sizes and features. We don't know how long the retailer will have the Samsung TVs on sale so you should act fast before their gone.

Walmart Black Friday TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Samsung 43-inch smart TV on sale for $227.99 at Walmart. The UHD TV delivers a crisp, clear picture with 4x the resolution of full HD.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $527.99 $377.99 at Walmart

You can save $150 on this Samsung mid-size 4K TV at Walmart. The 55-inch UHD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to PurColor which allows you to enjoy millions of shades of color.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $1,499.99 $747.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a big-screen TV, then look no further than the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $747.99. That's a whopping $752 discount and the best price we've found for the smart TV.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are currently going on.



You can also shop for more upcoming offers with our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals.



Learn more about the November sale event with our guide to Black Friday 2019: the date and early predictions list.