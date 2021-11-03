Walmart Black Friday sale just dropped - 14 must-see early deals

The Walmart Black Friday sale is now underway with a selection of offers on 4K TVs, Chromebooks, earbuds, coffee makers, cell phones and toys. These limited-time offers feature some of the lowest prices yet on some top tech ahead of Black Friday.

The hottest deal of the lot is this 55-inch TCL 4K Smart TV for only $228. That's an incredibly low price for a 4K TV with Roku TV built-in and more than $100 less than similar-sized TVs. We expect it will fly so take this opportunity to bag one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Another highlight is a Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 (was $199) - one of the cheapest Black Friday laptop deals yet this year. It's a very basic machine with an 11.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage, but if you need a laptop for light browsing or school work then it's a great budget option.

Elsewhere you can also find the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for a record low of $59 (was $99), get a last-generation iPhone 12 mini for 50% off when you activate with Verizon or AT&T, or pick the Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer for just $39 - an ever-popular kitchen appliance.

All of these early Black Friday deals will only be available until November 7, after which they'll be replaced by another wave of deals on November 10th. We've picked out all of our favorites just below so you don't miss a single one and make sure you also bookmark our Walmart Black Friday deals hub to keep up to date with all the latest offers throughout the rest of November. Also, see our main Black Friday sales page if you're interested in checking out other retailers.

Walmart Black Friday - the best early deals

Simply one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. It's a terrific low price for a 55-inch 4K TV with HDR tech to deliver a stunning picture. It also comes with Roku TV built-in so you have access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right away.

Save $112 – This is the lowest price ever for the Samsung Chromebook 4 – and you won't find a cheaper laptop right now. These machines rarely get discounted this much, so if you need a basic laptop for light work or everyday tasks then this will do the job without breaking the bank.

Save $40 – This is a record-low price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which have previously been reduced to $99. They may be cheap but these earbuds don't skimp on quality, with solid bass, a comfortable fit and a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge.

Save $32 – The Keurig K-Compact is an inexpensive, slim and straightforward coffee maker for anyone who doesn't need all the bells and whistles on the more expensive machines. With support for multiple cup sizes and a brewing time of under one minute, you can make a morning cup of Joe without the fuss.

Save $300 – The iPhone 12 mini is 50% off in the Walmart Black Friday sale when you activate with Verizon or AT&T. That makes for a massive $300 saving on Apple's last-generation handset and a great option if you don't want to fork out for the latest iPhone 13.

Save $29 – There's 50% off this set of Lego bricks that's the perfect way to start off your own or a loved one's collection. It contains 1500 pieces of multiple colors, as well as instructions to make ten easy-to-build animals.

Save $80 – This is a solid saving on an excellent mid-range 4K TV from Samsung. At just $20 shy of the all-time low price, we haven't spotted it this low for over a year so it's a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

While this cheap soundbar won't give you the full surround sound cinema experience, at less than $30 it's an affordable way to improve on the majority of in-built TV speakers.

Save $19.88 – There are many other cheap toys that make for great stocking fillers in this first wave of the Walmart Black Friday sale. This discount on a Nerf blaster is one of the best we've seen. 36 darts are included in the price, too.

Save $120 – These flexible machines are rarely under $200 so here's a bargain price for a 2-in-1 laptop from HP. It features an Intel processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, so it's not the most powerful spec out there. Still, it's more than capable as an everyday machine for light browsing, media streaming and the odd office task.

Air fryers have grown in popularity in recent years as a more convenient and healthy way to cook all sorts of food. If you want to see if they live up to the hype yourself, this Emeril Lagasse is only $39. The 5-quart basket can cook fries, pizza, chicken, fish, vegetables and so much more with ease.

This matches the all-time low price for the premium streaming device from Roku. Simply plug into your TV and you'll get access to 4K/HDR streaming from thousands of apps, including all the most popular services. This package also includes a remote, HDMI cable and a 30-day free trial of HBO Max.

Save $50 – This $50 discount beats the previous record low price and makes it one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low effort way to keep your home clean.

Save $13.11 – Here's a cheap way to bulk up the storage space in your PC, laptop, or games console. Simply plug the included USB cable into your device and you can start transferring files almost immediately.

After some more bargains in the year's biggest sales event? You can also check out the best Black Friday TV deals, our roundup of all the Black Friday laptop deals and the best Lego Black Friday deals.