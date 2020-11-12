Walmart Black Friday deals are live: 4K TVs, cheap laptops, AirPods, and more

Walmart Black Friday deals are live thanks to the 'Deals for Days' sale that launched tonight. This is the 3rd wave of Black Friday deals that the retailer has released, and we personally think it's their best yet with incredible price cuts on 4K TVs, laptops, vacuums, headphones and so much more. To help you sort through all the bargains, we've rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals below.

Our top picks include this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $148, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 marked down to a crazy cheap price of $149, and this HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook discounted down to $179.



Walmart is also discounting best-selling vacuums like this cordless vacuum on sale for just $99a $100 price cut on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum



See more of the best available Walmart Black Friday deals below, and keep in mind, the hottest bargains tend to sell out rather quickly, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Walmart Black Friday deals:

onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, we can't vouch for the brand, but you do get streaming service capabilities built in. Worth considering if you don't want to spend much on a 4K TV this year.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Walmart

Walmart has also price matched Amazon's record-low price of $194 on the AirPods Pro. Coming in with a $50+ discount, this is a great price on the premium ANC buds.

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Cheaper than a lot of the cordless vacuums on the market, there's not much on the store page about the specs of this particular unit, but at the time of writing, 95% of the user reviews recommend it.

JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker: $50 at Walmart

A smaller, cheaper Bluetooth speaker is down to a proper budget price as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, if you want portable audio for your devices. This is an online-only deal, according to the retailer.

Lenovo Ideapad 3: $149 at Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive laptop is about as cheap as it gets, but with 128GB of RAM, 4GB of RAM, and a dual-core processor it's worth considering at this price if you want a laptop for basic activities like word processing and browsing.

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $148.00 at Walmart

One of Walmart's early Black Friday deals is this budget-priced 4K TV, which comes with Netflix, Disney Plus, and other streamers built in. Worth reading our piece on TCL TVs to see if this is for you.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Teal Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart

Chromebooks always take a discount around Black Friday – this 4GB device, with 64GB of eMMC storage, is $120 off in Walmart's early Deals For Days sale. This one's exclusive to online customers, so don't expect to see it in-store.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only Black Friday deals is $100 off this Shark robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. Check out our best robot vacuums list for buying recommendations in this area.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Horizon Blue laptop: $549.00 $379.00 at Walmart

Walmart kicks $160 off the price of this basic laptop, which features a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor. Not what you want for gaming, but should do the trick for basic necessities, and it weighs less than 4lbs.

