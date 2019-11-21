Walmart air fryer sale: early Black Friday deals on the Farberware air fryer

Black Friday 2019 is almost here, and if you're looking to score a cheap Air Fryer deal, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's pre-Black Friday sale includes massive savings on top-brand air fryers, just in time for the holidays. You can get the best-selling Farberware Digital Air Fryer on sale for $39. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the oil-less air fryer. You can also get the Farberware Compact Oil-Less Fryer on sale for $29.88 and the Farberware Multi-Functional Fryer on sale for $59.88.



The Farberware air fryer uses rapid hot air technology to bake, grill, fry and roast dishes up to 30% faster. You can create tasty fried foods like French fries and chicken wings without needing to use oil. That means you're able to safely cook your favorite dishes and snacks while keeping them a little healthier. The Farberware also includes a digital touchscreen that features eight quick and convenient built-in programs. The 3.2-quart food basket is dishwasher safe so clean up will be a breeze.



This is an excellent price for a digital air fryer and a fantastic Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list. You can not only get a head start on your holiday shopping but also snag a deal before the madness of Walmart's Black Friday sale officially begins.

The best Air Fryer deals:

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Digital Air Fryer: $69 $39 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for just $39. The 3.2-quart fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and features eight preprogrammed options.

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer: $44.48 $29.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware oil-less Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $29.88. The compact fryer uses little to no oil to bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods up to 30% faster.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware Multi-Functional Fryer for 40% off at Walmart's early access Black Friday sale. The 3.2-quart fryer fits up to 2 lbs of food and cooks food faster and healthier using rapid hot air technology with little to no oil.

