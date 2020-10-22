Walmart ad reveals upcoming Black Friday deals on TVs, AirPods and other tech

We now know a lot more about the Walmart Black Friday deals, as the retail giant has released the ad for its first two rounds of its Deals For Days event – and they kick off starting on November 4 at 7PM ET, beginning with a range of online deals on products like TVs, AirPods, air fryers and robot vacuums.

After that, a whole range of additional deals will open up on November 7 at 12AM ET online, with the same deals available at your local Walmart in-store from 5am. These deals are slightly less exciting – though you can still save on an air fryer toaster oven, a vacuum cleaner, a Magic Bullet blender and a Roku Ultra LT streaming device, among other products.

The next round of deals then kicks off on Wednesday, November 11 at 7PM ET – these are online-only, and include deals on TVs, Chromebooks, low-spec laptops, projectors and Bluetooth speakers. A similar pattern follows, with more deals opening up on November 14 at 12AM ET online, and 5AM ET in-store. The range expands to include deals on 4K Blu-rays, turntables, vacuum cleaners, vinyl albums and other goodies.

Home video gets a big focus in this second event, actually – if you still prefer to own physical media, Disney Blu-rays are getting a big discount, along with a whole range of holiday classics like Home Alone, The Grinch, and, er...Bad Moms Christmas. These particular DVD and Blu-ray deals look like they're only going to be available in-store, though.

We've collected some of the key upcoming deals below – with the caveat that store pages and prices could easily change.

onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $228 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, we can't vouch for the brand, but you do get streaming service capabilities built in. Worth considering if you don't want to spend much on a 4K TV this year. START DATE: November 4, 7PM ETView Deal

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount. START DATE: November 4, 7PM ETView Deal

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $99 at Walmart

The latest model of the Apple AirPods (from last year) drop to a Prime Day-level price – this is a chance to pick up some true wireless earbuds for a big discount. Note this is the model with a wired charging case. START DATE: November 4, 7PM ETView Deal

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $148.00 at Walmart

One of Walmart's early Black Friday deals is this budget-priced 4K TV, which comes with Netflix, Disney Plus and other streamers built in. Worth reading our piece on TCL TVs to see if this is for you. START DATE: November 11, 7PM ETView Deal

onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, we can't vouch for the brand, but you do get streaming service capabilities built in. Worth considering if you don't want to spend much on a 4K TV this year. START DATE: November 11, 7PM ETView Deal

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Teal Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart

Chromebooks always take a discount around Black Friday – this 4GB device, with 64GB of eMMC storage, is $120 off in Walmart's early Deals For Days sale. This one's exclusive to online customers, so don't expect to see it in store. START DATE: November 11, 7PM ETView Deal

Check out the ad for yourself here.

Black Friday: the long war

These are just two of the three Black Friday events Walmart has planned ahead of Thanksgiving. The final event kicks off on November 25 – we're expecting this part of the event to still bring the biggest and best deals of the period.

Note that a number of deals periods staples aren't included in the ads – videogames, for example, or Amazon devices. We'll almost certainly see deep savings across all areas of tech in the run-up to Black Friday.

Why is the retailer staggering its sales events this year? It's reacting to the changing behavior of customers, ultimately, including the proliferation of online purchases. Staggering the deals allows people to do their shopping when they see fit, which is no bad thing.

Make sure you keep an eye on our Walmart Black Friday deals page, as we curate the best discounts of what each week will bring.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the busy shopping period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.