Vivo launches Vivo V25 in India with Dimensity 900 and a waterdrop notch display

Vivo has launched its latest phone in the V series of smartphones, the Vivo V25 - a stripped down variant of Vivo V25 Pro. The phone's price starts at Rs. 27,999, and it is primarily an offline-focused smartphone.

Vivo V25 might not be the most exciting smartphone from the brand, especially when compared to Vivo T1 Pro, which is available in the same price segment. Let us check out everything you need to know about the phone.

Vivo V25: Pricing and availability

Vivo V25 is available in two different variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Here is the complete pricing list of the phone:

Vivo V25 Pricing Variant Price 8/128GB Rs. 27,999 12/256GB Rs. 31,999

Vivo V25 will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Vivo.com (opens in new tab) online and in every retail store in the country. You can Pre-book the phone from September 15 at 3 PM from Vivo.com and Flipkart.

Vivo V25: Key features and specifications

Vivo V25 follows the same design language as the recent Vivo smartphones such as Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo T1 5G and Vivo VT1 Pro. The phone comes in two colours: Surfing Blue and Elegant Black. Both the colour options also have colour-changing fluorite AG glass designs that change colours on exposure to UV light.

On the front, though, the phone looks outdated. The reason for that is the inclusion of a display with a waterdrop notch rather than a punch hole. This phone costs Rs. 28,000, and it still has a waterdrop notch, a thing of the past. But Vivo is known for using the notch in its phones; remember the Vivo V23 Pro? It came with an oversized bathtub notch, not even a waterdrop notch, and it cost more than this phone when it was launched. Besides being one with a waterdrop notch, this is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Coming to the performance, Vivo V25 comes with Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC. It is a downgrade from the phone’s predecessor, Vivo V23. It came with Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, the more powerful and newer chipset. This underpowers the phone when other phones in the segment come with Snapdragon 870, Mediatek Dimensity 1300 and even the super powerful Mediatek Dimensity 8100.

If the phone has one redeeming feature, it should be the camera. Vivo V25 comes with a 64MP primary camera with support for OIS. Vivo is usually associated with good image quality in its phones, and I think this one will also not disappoint in this aspect. There is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera as secondary. On the front, though, there is a 50MP front camera.

In terms of battery backup, there is a 4500mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging.

Better look elsewhere?

As with all the offline-centric phones, Vivo V25 won’t appeal to most people who shop online for phones. Vivo itself sells better phones online at much better prices. If we compare this phone to Vivo T1 Pro, it also has the same display as Vivo V25, but it is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC. It is a much better chipset than Dimensity 900. It has a similar 64MP triple camera setup but doesn’t come with OIS support. We get a much better battery and charging, with a 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The best part is that this phone doesn’t cost Rs. 28,000, but just Rs. 23,999. And it even costs much less in sales.