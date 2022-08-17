Vivo V25 Pro with Dimensity 1300 & curved AMOLED display launched in India

Audio player loading…

Vivo launched the newest member of the Vivo V series today, the Vivo V25 Pro. It is priced at Rs. 35,999 and will be widely available in retail stores and on Flipkart.

Vivo V25 Pro is an offline-focused phone and you may not find the best specifications or features for the price you're paying. But it does come with some features that are in high demand in the offline market, and also a good camera setup like the predecessors of this phone.

Vivo V25 Pro pricing and availability

Vivo V25 Pro is available in two variants and the pricing of the phone starts at Rs. 35,999. Here is the complete list of the pricing of the variants.

Vivo V25 Pro pricing Variant Pricing 8/128GB Rs. 35,999 12/256GB Rs. 39,999

Vivo V25 Pro is now available for pre-order on Flipkart (opens in new tab). And it will be available on open sale from August 25th. There is a card offer for the phone on pre-order, an instant discount of Rs. 3,500. It is available for HDFC bank debit cards, credit cards and EMI. The phone will go on sale in retail stores soon.

Vivo V25 Pro features and specifications

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the predecessor of the phone, it comes with a punch hole in the middle instead of a bathtub notch. The display is HDR10+ certified and supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also supports a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

The main attraction of the phone is the colour-changing back panel of the phone. The back panel of the phone changes colour on exposure to UV light.

Vivo V25 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is the same chipset used in the recent phones from the BBK stable such as Oppo Reno 8 and OnePlus Nord 2T. It has good performance but feels underpowered when compared to the direct competitors of the phones such as the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, iQoo 9 SE, and Xiaomi 11T Pro. These phones come with either Dimensity 8100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 SoC, both of which are much more powerful chipsets compared to Dimensity 1300.

Coming to cameras, the primary camera is a 64MP one. And there is support for OIS for the main camera. The secondary cameras are the usual 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed up by a 4830mAh battery and has support for 66W fast charging.

But there are a few misses on the phone, that doesn't make sense. Such as the absence of a stereo speaker setup. And the secondary cameras should have been better, instead of the usual 8+2MP setup.

How does it compare with its competitors?

Looking at the features and specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone, the first question that comes to mind is why not go for its competitors like the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, iQoo 9 SE or Xiaomi 11T Pro?

Yes, just looking at the chipsets on these phones, these phones are simply on a different level in terms of performance. If this phone is any better than or on par with some of the competitors, it could be with cameras.

You need to keep in mind that this is an offline-focused phone and it is not meant to go against the competitors that we mentioned just above. These are online-focused phones, and they of course come with class-leading specifications and features. And Vivo itself has a different brand for fighting the online competitors, iQoo. And it has a different phone in the same segment, the iQoo 9 SE.