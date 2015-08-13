Stan takes on the man, gains 300K subscribers

Netflix may have the lion's share of the relatively new streaming market, but local upstart Stan isn't shying away from the battle.

At a media event this week, Stan CEO Mike Sneesby confirmed that the company was performing better than expected, with over 300,000 paying customers on its books.

That number isn't a reflection of people who have trialled the service either – over 800,000 have kicked open a Stan app somewhere since the platform launched on Australia Day.

Platform progress

Stan isn't sitting back either, planning on finishing 2015 with a bang. By the end of the year, the service expects its apps to appear on games consoles and smart TVs.

While they were a little cagey about which consoles and which brands of TV the service would appear on, we did get to see it working on a console that rhymes with Maystation Poor, and the app was an exact replica of the intuitive tablet app, rather than the Apple TV version.

Stan was also reticent to confirm dates for the app launches, aside from specifying it will happen this year.

