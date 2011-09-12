Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray gets Home Cinema Choice review

Today marks the release of Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray and Home Cinema Choice - part of the TechRadar network - has already managed to check out the discs and offer its in-depth thoughts on the boxset.

Star Wars fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as according to the review, the sound and picture quality of the movies is something special.

Although there are some picture flaws with the Original Trilogy and The Phantom Menace's image quality is called "the least satisfying of the bunch", HCC does note: "None of [these flaws] can really take the shine off the beautiful restorations of this seminal series of sci-fi flicks.

"Quite simply, you'll never have seen the Star Wars Saga looking this good in your home ever before."

Atmospheric

When it comes to audio, HCC calls the remastering "a truly remarkable feat". When TechRadar visited Lucasfilm to speak to Matthew Wood about the audio, he told us he was mastering the 6.1 soundtrack, while trying to keep things as close as possible to George Lucas' vision of the movie.

HCC agrees that this has been done, explaining that the Blu-rays boast "extremely atmospheric and energising re-mixes, that completely update the original soundtracks while still managing to feel sympathetic to the original sound design."

It's not all good news, though, as the extras seem to be what let the package down. None of the DVD documentaries make it onto the discs (some of the commentaries do) and while the archives are impressive, the new documentaries comprising Star Wars spoofs and one on people dressing up as Star Wars characters aren't quite as gripping as you would hope.

There is an abundance of archive material that's more than welcomed, according to HCC however.

To see what the overall score is for the Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray review, head over to Home Cinema Choice now.