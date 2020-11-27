Upgrade your gaming PC setup this Black Friday with these amazing deals from Corsair

Whether you're jumping into PC gaming for the first time this Black Friday, or a seasoned veteran, Corsair has likely crossed your screen more than a few times. For many of us these illuminated gaming mice, mechanical keyboards and CPU coolers are the cream of the crop, and now they can be yours for a steal thanks to Best Buy.



If you're in the market for some new gaming peripherals or keeping your eyes out for gifts then Corsair may have come to the rescue, with a plethora of headsets, keyboards and mice available right now for a bargain. Corsair is reputable and well known for making some of the most desirable gaming products on the market, usually best identified by amazing lighting and incredible build quality. Corsair mechanical gaming keyboards are amongst some of the best we've tested, and your build really isn't complete without the iconic RGB case fans.



We've curated a list below of our favorite deals available on the Best Buy site, but it's worth hunting around if you're somehow not a fan of Corsair. There are plenty of amazing deals across great brands like Razer, Logitech and SteelSeries so we're confident you'll find that perfect something to complete your gaming setup.



Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle: $184.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a no-fuss gaming gift? Look no further than this pro gaming bundle, containing the iconic mousepad, K65 RGB mechanical keyboard and M55 RGB gaming mouse from Corsair.

Corsair M65 Elite Gaming Mouse: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Built for gaming, this Corsair mouse has a native 18,000 DPI sensor for total sensitivity customization and ultra-accurate tracking. Not only that, but the M65 also comes with eight fully programmable buttons for custom macro assignments and adjustable weights.

Corsair Nightsword Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

This ergonomic Corsair Nightsword gaming mouse includes software that detects the center of gravity in real-time and automatically adjusts weight for superior grip. You can adjust the RGB settings almost endlessly with four-zone backlighting.

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround Gaming Headset: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on this HS60 Pro surround sound headset, beloved by the gaming community. The custom-tuned audio drivers deliver high-quality audio for an immersive gaming experience, with adjustable ear cups fitted with memory foam for lasting comfort.

Corsair Virtuoso Gaming Headset: $209.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for something a little different you need to check out this stunning leather and chrome effect wireless headset. With 20 hours of battery life, you can enjoy a full day of calls, gaming and music with no need to charge.

Corsair Void Wireless Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

This wireless headset is one of the comfiest on the market, with over-ear cups to prevent strain and a 39-foot range to keep you listening to teammates on the move. You can save $20 off this Corsair icon at Best Buy.

Corsair K70 MK.2 Rapidfire Low Profile Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

With a $60 saving off this Corsair K70, now is the best time to experience the world of RGB mechanical keyboards. You're sure to enjoy the satisfying clicky keys and tactile feedback, and with this low-profile version, you're wrists wont suffer much either.

Corsair K95 Platinum XT Gaming Keyboard: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

If you need a rugged gaming keyboard with great build quality, but don't want to sacrifice aesthetics for practicality then this K95 Platinum XT might be exactly what you've been looking for. The precise high-grade silver key switches withstand up to 100 million keystrokes!

Corsair Vengence LPX 32GB RAM (2PK x 16GB): $129.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

So you've upgraded your PC and now you want to expand your RAM: this DDR4 RAM pack from Corsair is one of the most trusted on the market, and with $20 off you can get it for a steal.

Corsair Vengence RGB PRO 32GB RAM ( 2PK x 16GB): $142.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Look, we know that everything is better with RGB lighting, and with this DDR4 RAM pack from Corsair you can own the classic, rainbow illuminated look for yourself. With 10 RGB LEDs per module, you can use the Corsair iCUE software to customize and synchronize lighting.

Corsair Hydro Series H100i Liquid CPU Cooler: $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

It's time to step away from traditional fans and into the world of liquid CPU cooling, so why not do so in style with controllable RGB lighting? Your build will reliably stay cool, in ways other than just temperature.

