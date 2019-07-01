UFC 239 is now ready to order - see how to watch Saturday's Jones vs Santos showdown

Set course for Paradise! A stacked UFC 239 card is just around the corner this Saturday, July 7 as the fiercest MMA fighters in the land head to the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. And to make sure you're well prepared to watch all the action, ESPN+ has already officially opened PPV sales.

There's no doubt what the main attraction will be when the UFC heads to the desert this weekend - Jon Jones defending his Light Heavyweight title against Brazilian veteran Thiago Santos. The controversial Jones has dominated the division for almost a decade and will be looking to avoid an upset in Nevada.

But that isn't the night's only title fight as the awesome Amanda Nunes puts her Women's Bantamweight belt on the line against the official #1 rated bantamweight contender, Holly Holm. Both have wins against the legendary Ronda Rousey on their record - this should be a classic.

Also on a typically packed card is the still-undefeated welterweight Ben 'Funky' Askren taking on Jorge Masvidal, while European fans are represented by Polish Jan Blachowicz as he faces Luke Rockhold.

Tempted? You should be! And you can get ahead of the game now - read on to discover how to order the ESPN+'s UFC PPV now and get yourself a UFC 239 live stream.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Since January 2019, ESPN+ has held the exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US - and of course that includes UFC 239.

How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won't just buy you the UFC 239 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 239 for $59.99.

And don't worry if you want to grab the PPV but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 239 live stream from abroad.

See where ESPN+ ranks on our guide to the best sports streaming sites

Live stream UFC from anywhere in the world

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.