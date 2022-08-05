Truecaller to help minimise 'product returns' for e-commerce brands - This is how

Audio player loading…

Truecaller, for long, is seen as a personal tool for individuals to identify 'unknown' numbers. But the company is now positioning it as a handy platform for use by businesses too. Truecaller says it can be used by e-commerce players to instantly verify their customers and avoid returns and losses.

GoKwik, a leading e-commerce enabler, has partnered with Truecaller for instant verification of customers.

GoKwik, which provides solutions to D2C brands and e-commerce players, has onboarded Truecaller to improve conversions and reduce RTOs (return to origin) by identifying and verifying users, a statement from the company said. This will ensure greater precision in tracking unverified customers who will be more likely to commit an RTO fraud.

Profile verification now easy on e-commerce platforms

RTO happens due to failed delivery of goods, and is a major pain point for e-commerce and online merchants. According to industry-wide data, about 20% of e-commerce orders get returned to origin. If the order is placed via cash on delivery mode, this number rises to as high as 40%. It's here that Truecaller, which has 250 million+ users in India alone, feels that it can help mobile-first startups, developers and businesses by simplifying customer verification for web and mobile apps.

e-commerce fraud is one of the biggest reasons for RTO. For merchants, GoKwik-Truecaller SDK will work together to reduce RTO owing to fraud stemming from phone numbers.

"With this partnership, I am sure online shoppers will have a new wave of convenience shopping, resulting in higher conversions, and profitability for merchants as well along with robust RTO fraud prevention. We are excited to see how this partnership pans out for our ever-growing e-commerce industry," said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO at GoKwik.

"At Truecaller, our focus is on enabling mobile-first businesses to have a frictionless verification experience. With GoKwik, we want to enhance shoppers' overall experience with our 1-tap verification-powered solution for businesses building storefronts on e-commerce platforms," Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM, Truecaller for Business, said.

As per industry data, more than 80% of drop-offs happen at the profile verification stage. But now, thanks to GoKiwk and Truecaller partnership, end customers do not have to manually fill up names, phone numbers, and other details or bother about OTP issues.

Top brands like BoAt, Bombay Shaving Company, Neeman’s, and Sanfe on the GoKwik network have already enabled log in via Truecaller SDK, the company said.