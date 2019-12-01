This Verizon Cyber Monday deal throws in Disney Plus and Galaxy Buds for free - but time is running out

Disney Plus is the newest streaming service on the block, bringing Star Wars movies, Marvel and Mickey Mouse into a single place (oh, and National Geographic). It's ordinarily $6.99 a month, but right now Verizon is offering a year of Disney Plus as a free extra when new customers sign up for a Fios Gigabit Connection package this weekend, as well as your choice of a $100 prepaid Visa card or Samsung Galaxy buds.



After the 12-month promotional period ends, you'll be charged just $6.99 per month for the service on your Verizon bill - so the usual Disney Plus price. If you're already an annual member of Disney Plus, it'll pause your subscription while the offer plays out. If you're looking to switch ISPs, this may be a good excuse.

Just want the streaming service? Head to the Disney Plus website to sign up

Note that this deal only lasts through Cyber Monday, so there isn't long to take advantage if it feels like a good fit. Don't forget to click the 'offer details' information for all the small print you'll need to read in order to see exactly how all the free extras of the deal will pan out.