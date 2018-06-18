This iOS 12 feature could help save your life without threatening your privacy

The iOS 12 change list now includes a potentially life-saving upgrade in the US, one that will allow first responders to pinpoint your whereabouts in an emergency.

Apple's software update will automatically and securely share their location data with 911 dispatchers in an effort to improve accuracy and reduce response times.

No need to install an app after upgrading to iOS 12. Apple is integrating RapidSOS’s technology into its existing HELO (Hybridized Emergency Location) system.

All of this means you'll get the emergency help you need sooner, and that Apple is ahead of the FCC requirement for carriers to locate callers within 50 meters at least 80% of the time by 2021.

iOS 12 privacy touted again and again

Apple's "automatically and securely" phrasing shouldn't be missed. It's another iOS 12 feature that the company is touting with ample privacy measures attached to it.

It states that "user data cannot be used for any non-emergency purpose and only the responding 911 center will have access to the user’s location during an emergency call."

Group FaceTime, Strong password, and social media tracking are areas in which Apple is emphasizing privacy

Apple's privacy-first mantra for iOS 12 extends to Safari, which will be able to block unwanted third-party tracking on websites when social media-tracking plug-ins are present (the usual 'like' and 'share' buttons you see often include cookie tracking).

iOS 12 will also help create, autofill, and store strong passwords in both Safari and iOS apps, and flag recycled passwords. They'll be shared across your devices via iCloud Keychain, and only you and Siri (when you ask) will be able to retrieve them.

Finally, even with Group FaceTime, Apple will continue its tradition of employing end-to-end encryption, just like it does for current one-to-one video calls.