This excellent G-Sync gaming monitor is just $349 at Best Buy for Black Friday

If you've upgraded your gaming PC lately and you're after a heavily discounted screen to match on Black Friday, how does an Nvidia G-sync-enabled, 1440p 144Hz monitor with a 1 ms response time sound? Right now, Best Buy has a 27-inch monitor with 2560x1440 resolution with those specs at $350, a massive $250 off the listed price.

This is labelled under Best Buy's 'Black Friday price now' banner, which suggests this'll likely be the best price available in the run-up to November 29. It's not a budget monitor, exactly, but the discount is heavy enough that a certain type of PC owner will find this a great fit:

Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor: $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

A 1440p monitor takes a deep discount at Best Buy. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this is a great fit for a PC player who prioritizes higher framerates over 4K resolution, and that is a big price drop.View Deal

1440p is still the way to go for a lot of PC players at the moment, who would rather have higher framerates than 4K resolution. If you've been stuck at 1080p 60fps in your games for a while, you'll immediately notice the difference. Make the most out of recent PC releases like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Jedi Fallen Order by showing them at their very best.

