This excellent G-Sync gaming monitor is just $349 at Best Buy for Black Friday

If you've upgraded your gaming PC lately and you're after a heavily discounted screen to match on Black Friday, how does an Nvidia G-sync-enabled, 1440p 144Hz monitor with a 1 ms response time sound? Right now, Best Buy has a 27-inch monitor with 2560x1440 resolution with those specs at $350, a massive $250 off the listed price.
This is labelled under Best Buy's 'Black Friday price now' banner, which suggests this'll likely be the best price available in the run-up to November 29. It's not a budget monitor, exactly, but the discount is heavy enough that a certain type of PC owner will find this a great fit:
Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor:
$599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
A 1440p monitor takes a deep discount at Best Buy. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this is a great fit for a PC player who prioritizes higher framerates over 4K resolution, and that is a big price drop.View Deal
1440p is still the way to go for a lot of PC players at the moment, who would rather have higher framerates than 4K resolution. If you've been stuck at 1080p 60fps in your games for a while, you'll immediately notice the difference. Make the most out of recent PC releases like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Jedi Fallen Order by showing them at their very best.
Check out the rest of our Best Buy Black Friday deals for more big price drops on major products.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.