Trust us: if you're after a Cyber Monday PC deal, get one like this

Cyber Monday deals on desktop PCs are everywhere right now, but one thing we've noticed is that a lot of them aren't really worth buying. Trust us, you don't want to buy a cheap PC with a Core i5 CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and a slow hard drive - those slow components are going to hold back that processor you're paying for, and you'll be in for a bad time.

Luckily, HP has the perfect example of what you should be looking for in a Cyber Monday PC deal right now, and you won't even feel like you just jumped in a time machine back to 2010.

On HP's own website, you can get the HP Pavilion TP01 with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for system storage. And, because that's not enough storage to live your life in 2020, you're also getting 1TB of hard drive storage to store all of your files.

This setup means you're getting the best of both worlds: tons of storage space and the speed that an SSD brings to the table. Even though the SSD is only 128GB, Windows 10 will feel snappy, and you won't constantly be waiting around for programs to open or for the hard drive to catch up to what the CPU is trying to do. We're just going to come out and say it, even if you see a super appealing Cyber Monday PC deal on something with just a hard drive this year, our advice is to pass.

For the same money, you're probably going to be able to secure a pretty sweet Cyber Monday Chromebook deal anyways, which is going to work a lot better with low-end hardware anyways. We don't know why PC manufacturers are still making computers with just a hard drive these days, but it would be pretty great if they would stop.

HP Pavilion TP01: $549 $449 at HP Direct

The HP Pavilion TP01 is an excellent little budget machine, packed with a Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it should be more than capable of powering through most lightweight workloads like touching up photos, checking email or browsing the web. View Deal