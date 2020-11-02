This Cuisinart griddle is less than half price in an early Amazon Black Friday deal

In the run-up to this year's Black Friday sales, Amazon is breaking out some amazing early Black Friday kitchen appliance deals. Take this deluxe griddle from Cuisinart: it's now better than half-price in an Amazon Black Friday deal.

This griddle would look perfectly at home in a professional kitchen — so you know it'll deliver delicious paninis and grill your steaks to perfection. You can pick the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe in brushed stainless steel for just $129.50.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so act quickly if you want to get a top-quality griddle for not-a-lot of money.

And if you're in the mood for more bargains, even more early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dropping on Amazon now.

Cuisinart GR-150P1 GR-150 Griddler Deluxe (brushed stainless steel) $299 $129.50 at Amazon

Save $169.50 on this quality griddle from Cuisinart. It can be used in six different griddling-configurations: contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill, half griddle, top melt. It also features a Integrated drip tray, a cleaning/scraping tool, has dishwasher-safe accessories, and comes with an instructions/recipe book.

