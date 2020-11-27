This Black Friday PC gaming deal cuts more than half off this Alienware monitor

Black Friday gaming deals are officially among us, and this amazing Alienware monitor deal is proof. The Alienware 25 AW2518HF is not only a great monitor, but it's legitimately cheap with this Black Friday deal.

You can pick it up on Dell's website on Black Friday for just $249, down from its $599 list price - that's more than half off. If you're after high refresh rates, and you don't care about any of those fancy high resolutions, this is the monitor you're going to want to jump on.

This is a 1080p monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology and a 1ms response time. This makes it the perfect monitor for anyone whose main pastime is playing Overwatch, Valorant or any other major esports title.

And even if you're not into esports, once you experience such a high refresh rate, you're not going to want to go back. But don't worry, because of how cheap this Black Friday gaming monitor deal is, you're not going to want to any time soon.

Alienware 25 AW2518HF: $599 $249 at Dell

The Alienware 25 AW2518HF is a 25-inch 1080p gaming monitor, and you can get it for just $249 for Black Friday. That price doesn't seem too great until you realize that it has a 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and a 1ms response time, plus that distinct Alienware aesthetic. View Deal

If you're not in the US, we've included some Alienware 25 deals down below, so you can get the best deal no matter where you are.

